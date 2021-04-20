Is Paul George Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? LA Clippers Team News

The LA Clippers are currently enjoying an incredible run as they are at the third spot of the Western Conference standings with 40 wins and 19 losses. The Clippers have won eight of their last nine games, including a thrilling 10-point victory over the Phoenix Suns. Tyronn Lue’s men are currently gearing up to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. This raises the question – “Is Paul George playing tonight?” as the California native has been a top scorer for the team in most of the matches.

Is Paul George playing tonight? Paul George injury update

The Paul George return is certain as he’s completely fit for the upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers. George played the last game against Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 23 points, with five assists and seven rebounds. Apart from George, Kawhi Leonard, who made his highly-anticipated return on Monday after a four-game absence scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Edwards, was the top scorer for Minnesota Timberwolves, adding 23 points on the papers.

Paul George injury update: Paul George return

A few weeks ago, Paul George suffered a toe injury, but despite taking a long off, he went on a tear, delivering some of the best performances of his career. Because of this, George is Clippers’ leading points scorer and boast some incredible numbers on paper. “The injury allowed me to kind of make an excuse for myself. But then when I put it in perspective, if I'm going to play, then why not just give it my all and put that to the side,” George told media.

PG has been on a different level over the last six games ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/bt9uCZ0W6z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 19, 2021

When is Paul George coming back: NBA standings update

While Paul George and team are at the third spot of the Western Conference standings, the Portland Trail Blazers are at the sixth position of the table. Damian Lillard and team have played 56 games so far in the tournament, winning 32 and losing 24.

Is Paul George playing tonight? LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers injury report

LA Clippers: According to AP, Clippers will enter the Moda Center without Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (hand), who are listed injured. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard, who recently made his return is listed as doubtful (foot).

Portland Trail Blazers: Zach Collins is expected to miss the game due to his ankle injury, while Damian Lillard, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier, could make his return on Tuesday.

