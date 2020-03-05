Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight Against Clippers? Rockets Star Faces Big Challenge

The Houston Rockets' surge towards the NBA playoffs hit a minor roadblock when they lost their previous game against New York Knicks. Knicks won the game 125-123. Rockets currently occupy the fourth spot in the Western Conference with 39 wins and 21 losses in the entire season. The Rockets next play against Los Angeles Clippers with Russell Westbrook. The big question that every Rockets fan have in their mind 'Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? '

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Could Be On His Way Out Of The Houston Rockets Franchise

Brodie in February:

💥33.4 PPG

💥 7.3 REB

💥 6.0 APG

💥 54.9 FG%

💥 7-1 Record pic.twitter.com/yyJRSLfq89 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 2, 2020

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Rockets (39-21) six games winning streak was brought to an end in their previous game against New York Knicks. The Houston Rockets did try their best to win their game against Knicks, but fell short by two points. James Harden chipped in with 35 points, while Russel Westbrook scored only 24 points in Rockets loss. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers (42-19) are having a strong season but are yet to qualify for the playoffs. They are currently on a five-game winning streak and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Also Read: Charles Barkley Calls James Harden And The Houston Rockets 'munchkins'

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Russell Westbrook injury

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook injury was way back in early February when had suffered a left thumb sprain due to which he missed the earlier game against New York Knicks.

Also Read: Westbrook Scores 41, Rockets Beat Celtics 111-110 In OT

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Russell Westbrook injury update

Currently, Russell Westbrook injury update is that the point guard is fit and ready to go against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook, James Harden Reveal Late Nipsey Hussle's Plan To Start Sports Agency

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Russell Westbrook current stats

Russell Westbrook has been performing consistently for the Houston Rockets when on the court. He is currently averaging 27.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He recently earned his ninth career All-Star selection.