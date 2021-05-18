Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Wizards Injury Report For Play-in

Russell Westbrook had a stunning 2020-21 season, which has him leading the league in triple-doubles after beating Oscar Robertson's record. One can say Westbrook has eased into his role with the team, he and Bradley Beal getting better with time. Shaking off a slump earlier, Beal, Westbrook and the Wizards have went on to earn their spot in the play-in tournament.

Russell Westbrook injury update: Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs Celtics?

According to recent reports, Westbrook will be playing against the Celtics. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST). While Westbrook remains healthy, Beal is playing through a hamstring injury.

Russell Westbrook return: When is Russell Westbrook coming back?

While Westbrook has been healthy for most of the season, he was out with his quad injury in January. Though fans remained worried about the same, Westbrook has been determined, averaging 22.2 points per game. He also scored 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists this season, averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons.

Celtics-Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have ended their 2020-21 regular season on a high note, earning a chance to fight for their playoff spot. The Celtics, on the other hand, have been in a slump. Whoever wins the play-in game will go the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, while the losing team will have one more chance for eighth place in the East on Thursday (Friday IST).

We’ve got a clean slate heading into tomorrow night’s matchup with the Wizards at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/l0uAyLdBqp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 17, 2021

"The play-in games are going to be exciting for fans and it puts an added weight and added importance on that week," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said. "And then once you get into the playoffs and teams dial into each other and prepare for each other, you see everybody's level rise".

Looking at the history of the playoffs, the Celtics have won more games. However, the Wizards have improved a lot since the Celtics last played them in February. That being said, the team will also play without Jaylen Brown, who is for the season with his wrist injury. While the team has Jayson Tatum and Walker, it might not be enough to hold off the Wizards.

Though the team's roster has undergone some major changes, their core in Beal has maintained itself. He finished the regular season by scoring 31.3 points per game but is still nursing his hamstring injury.

"There's no setbacks, which is good," Beal said. "I didn't injure it any worse than what it was. Obviously, it still probably won't be 100 per cent. It is just a matter of managing it as best I can". Beal will also be facing Tatum, a close friend of his in the NBA. HE even spoke about the same, admitting that they are both competitors and want to win.

"You gotta give credit to our coach because he's done an amazing job of making adjustments on the fly," Westbrook said while speaking of the head coach.

"It's been such an up-and-down season," Tatum said of his season. "Obviously, the last couple of games haven't gone our way".

