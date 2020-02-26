The Debate
Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Rockets Star's Thumb Injury Update

Basketball News

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Find out if the Houston Rockets star will be fit to feature in the NBA match-up against Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
is russell westbrook playing tonight

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook missed out on Monday night’s NBA game against New York Knicks. The former OKC Thunder player was left out of the squad due to a sore left thumb, as revealed by Rockets announcer Craig Ackerman. Houston Rockets will go up against Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Find out the answer to the 'is Russell Westbrook playing tonight against the Grizzlies' question.

The NBA top-scorers list for the month of February

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight?

Due to all the injury concerns surrounding Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets could opt to rest their star player for the game against Memphis Grizzlies. The question - 'Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight' - will be on the minds of all Rockets fans as they aim for a playoff spot this season. Before Russell Westbrook's injury, the former OKC player was averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also earned his ninth career All-Star selection a couple of weeks ago in Chicago. 

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? When is Russell Westbrook coming back?

Russell Westbrook could be given the green light for the game against Grizzlies on Wednesday. He is being monitored on a day-to-day basis by Rockets' management. So for all the fans wondering about the 'when is Russell Westbrook coming back' question, it could be the game against Grizzlies. 

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Memphis Grizzlies injury update

