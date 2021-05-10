Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Wizards Predicted Lineup

The Washington Wizards, currently placed ninth in the Eastern Conference, might just make it to the 2021 playoffs. While the team has been surprising fans and experts during the second half of the season, Russell Westbrook has been making history. Westbrook has broken multiple records in the past few weeks and is currently lined up to lead the team into the upcoming play-in tournament.

Russell Westbrook injury update: Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs Hawks?

As per recent reports, Westbrook will be playing vs the Atlanta Hawks. The game is scheduled for Monday, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 5:00 AM IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. While Westbrook will be playing against the Hawks, the team will be without Bradley Beal.

🤯 Tie all-time triple-double record

🤯 Knock down go-ahead free throws

🤯 Seal the game with the clutch block



WHAT A NIGHT FOR @RUSSWEST44! pic.twitter.com/XSJ6TA5MKq — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021

Russell Westbrook return: When is Russell Westbrook coming back?

During the Wizards game vs the Indiana Pacers, Westbrook tied with Oscar Roberston for the most number of triple-doubles in NBA's history. With 33 points to his name, Westbrook also secured the Wizards' victory. Now, the team is placed ninth in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm so grateful, thankful and blessed," said Westbrook, who might be leading the NBA in triple-doubles by the end of this game vs Atlanta. "I take a lot of pride in doing everything to impact winning as much as I can and leave it on the floor". Westbrook remained thankful for being in the league as Robertson, thanking him for setting the stage for the same.

"[Eventually] breaking Oscar's record is unbelievable," Washington head coach Scott Brooks said, adding that Robertson is one of the league's all-time top 10 players.

Bradley Beal injury update

Beal underwent MRI today that ruled out significant injury to the hamstring, sources said. But he is ruled out Monday vs. Atlanta and his status is uncertain for the remaining regular season games Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. https://t.co/nCQtnwBwpX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021

While the Wizards will have Westbrook healthy and playing, Beal will be out with a hamstring strain. Beal left the 133-122 win against the Pacers with the strain, after which the team announced that he will be missing the game against the Hawks. Beal had scored 50 points during the game in 39 minutes, leaving early in the third quarter. He even underwent an MRI, which thankfully showed no major damage. “He tweaked his hamstring,” Brooks said.

(Image credits: Washington Wizards Instagram)