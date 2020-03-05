Is Serge Ibaka Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Ibaka's Knee Injury Update And Availability

Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka has been put on the questionable list for Thursday night’s NBA game against Golden State Warriors due to a sore knee. The former OKC Thunder player was left out of the squad for the last couple of games too. Find out the answer to the 'is Serge Ibaka playing tonight against Warriors' question.

Is Serge Ibaka playing tonight? Serge Ibaka injury update

According to Toronto Raptors' NBA beat reporter Josh Lewenberg, Toronto Raptors have given a Serge Ibaka injury update

The Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol as questionable for tomorrow vs Golden State. That Gasol has been upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable' is an encouraging sign and should indicate he's close. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 5, 2020

Due to all the injury concerns surrounding Serge Ibaka, the defending champions could opt to rest their star player in the game against Golden State Warriors. The question - 'is Serge Ibaka playing tonight against Warriors?' - will be on the minds of all Raptors fans as the race for a playoff spot intensifies this season. In Serge Ibaka's absence, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson can yet again feature in the starting lineup.

Serge Ibaka's return date is yet to be finalised.

Serge Ibaka could be rested for the game against Warriors on Thursday night. Ibaka has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging a career-best 15.9 points along with 8.0 rebounds per game. For all the fans wondering about the 'when is Serge Ibaka coming back' question, let us tell you that a definitive answer is yet to arrive.

