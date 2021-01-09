Is Seth Curry Playing Tonight? 76ers Star's Health Intrigues Fans Ahead Of Nuggets Clash

This week, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19. As per league protocols, he left for isolation immediately, while the team had to stay back in New York, where contract tracing would begin. Curry, 30, was averaging his career-high points this season.

Is Seth Curry playing tonight?

No, the 76ers guard will not be playing the game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, 3:00 PM EST (Sunday, 1:30 AM IST).

Seth Curry COVID-19 test comes back positive

Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight, sources tell ESPN. He went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left arena separate from team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

On Thursday, before the game versus the Brooklyn Nets could begin, Curry tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that while he has tested positive, Curry was going to miss the game because of his sore ankle. He was on the bench during the first quarter, before being sent to isolate as he left Barclays Center separately.

The team quarantined in New York, and are expected to miss players after the contract tracing is complete. Joel Embiid, who was sitting next to Curry, will apparently be self-quarantining away from his family till he is sure he does not have COVID-19. While nothing has been finalized, the team are still scheduled to play the Nuggets.

Seth Curry points 2020-21 season

SETH CURRY is averaging a career-high in PTS (16.2), AST (4), 3PT (2.8), FG% (56), 3PT% (52), FT% (100)



And the 76ers have the best record in the East (5-1) pic.twitter.com/UaGwuLvIeM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 3, 2021

This season, Seth Curry is averaging a career-high 17 points, while shooting 60.3% from the field and 59.5% from the three-point range. Complementing Joel Embiid's gameplay, Curry has helped the Sixers to their 7-2 record in the Eastern Conference. Against the Washington Wizards, Curry dropped his season-high 28 points.

76ers vs Nuggets live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Seth Curry and Steph Curry this season

Steph Curry and Seth Curry this season:



🔘Steph - 32.0 PPG - 6.4 APG - 5.3 RPG - 1.0 SPG - 46 FG% - 36 3P% - 98 FT%



🔘Seth - 15.4 PPG - 3.7 APG - 1.9 RPG - 0.9 SPG - 56 FG% - 54 3P% - 100 FT%



Curry bros are balling. pic.twitter.com/pZGGphM5Xw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 6, 2021

(Image credits: Seth Curry Instagram)