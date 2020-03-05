Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Against Raptors? Warriors Star NBA Return And Game Details

Golden State Warriors will play against Toronto Raptors on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 9:00 AM IST) in their next NBA game. Golden State Warriors are at the last spot of the Western Conference table. They have maintained a win-loss record of 14-48 so far in the season. They won their last game against Nuggets by a 94-112 margin. However, the big question remains - is Steph Curry playing tonight against Raptors? Steph Curry has been out of Warriors' squad since October. He ended up damaging the second metacarpal in his left hand against the Phoenix Suns.

However, there is some good news for Warriors fans. Also, there is some positive news about Stephen Curry's return. Read more to figure out the answers to the following questions - 'is Steph Curry playing tonight' and 'when is Steph Curry coming back?'

Is Steph Curry playing tonight?

The answer to the 'is Steph Curry playing tonight against Raptors' question is a definite yes. Golden State Warriors fans can finally see their superstar make a successful NBA return against the Raptors. The Warriors' official page announced on Wednesday night that Stephen Curry has been medically cleared to play and would be in the squad for the Raptors game.

Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/BIYevShRs6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

Steph Curry was seen practising with G League side Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday. He was then recalled to the Golden State Warriors squad later in the day.

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's return to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/oEqsS4zavY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

