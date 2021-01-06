Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? In-form Warriors Ace Clear To Feature Vs Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will face the LA Clippers on Wednesday, January 6, at the Chase Center. The NBA regular season encounter between the Warriors and Clippers is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, 8:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether the Warriors' in-form guard Steph Curry will feature in the showdown against the Clippers.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Warriors guard clear to face Clippers

Steve Kerr's side opened their 2020-21 NBA season with blowout losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, and heading into their game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, the Warriors had the NBA’s worst offence, the second-worst defence and the worst point differential. Several critics then began to wonder why talisman Steph Curry wasn't taking more responsibility on his own shoulders.

The three-time NBA champion then hushed his doubters with a dazzling display against Portland. Curry racked up a career-high 62 points, five rebounds and four assists in just 36 minutes of playing time, almost single-handedly earning the Warriors their third win of the campaign.

He followed that incredible performance with another sublime shift against the Sacramento Kings as the Warriors hammered Luke Walton's side 137-106 on Monday. Curry recorded 30 points, eight assists and nine rebounds in the game that took the Warriors to sixth in the West Conference table. It's clear that the Warriors look a different unit altogether with Curry in the team and the 32-year-old will be hoping to put in another inspirational display when he takes to the field against the Clippers on Wednesday.

However, the Warriors will be without star forward Alen Smailagic, who underwent surgery on his meniscal tear. Reports from ESPN claim that he will be re-evaluated in the next four weeks.

NBA live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Warriors?

There will be no live stream or telecast of the game between the Clippers and Warriors in India. Fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

In the USA, the Clippers vs Warriors live stream will be available on fuboTV and NBC Sports. Live scores and updates will be made available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Warriors Twitter