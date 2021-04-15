Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Cavaliers? Steph Curry Latest News

Steph Curry looks unstoppable at the moment as the Golden State Warriors look to make their last play for a place in the playoffs. The 33-year-old is putting up an MVP-calibre season and has single-handedly carried the Warriors in the absence of Klay Thompson. The Warriors star has had his injury problems this season, and Golden State are carefully managing the workload of the former two-time MVP, as they gear up for the final phase of the NBA regular season. Here's a look at Steph Curry injury update and when will Steph Curry return.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

Stephen Curry continues to deal with a lingering tailbone injury suffered during last month and has missed only missed one game after sitting out for five straight following the injury. The 33-year-old's return to the court has been marked with some sensational individual performances with the Warriors slowly getting to grips with adapting Curry around the former two-time MVP. Golden State have now won three on the bounce and are ninth in the Western Conference standings, a game behind eight-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry over the last 8 games:



32 PTS - 6 AST - 5 REB

36 PTS - 11 REB - 3 AST

37 PTS - 5 REB - 52 FG%

41 PTS - 66 FG% - 50 3P%

32 PTS - 6 REB - 5 AST

38 PTS - 61 FG% - 53 3P%

53 PTS - 58 FG% - 55 3P%

42 PTS - 70 FG% - 68 3P%



GREATNESS pic.twitter.com/llxdp33rgT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 15, 2021

Their latest win saw them defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Warriors scoring 147 in response to Thunder's 108 with Curry naturally top scored with 42 points. Curry has managed to score more than 30 points in all his games since the tailbone injury, with his lowest in the run being hauls of 32 points against the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards. Steph Curry has had an MVP like season this year, averaging 30.7 points, 6 assists and 5.6 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry would look to add to that tally when he features against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson due to injury this season, which has seen them struggling to make it to the playoffs this season. Steve Kerr's men have been offset with injuries regularly this season with Kelly Oubre Jr and James Wiseman being the latest members of the Golden State roster to be ruled out. As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Collin Sexton is a doubt for the game along with Damyean Dotson, while Dylan Windler is ruled out. The Cavs are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings but pulled off a shock over the Charlotte Hornets last time out.

(Image Courtesy: Golden State Warriors Twitter)