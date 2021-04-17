Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Warriors Vs Celtics Prediction, Live Stream

Steph Curry looks unstoppable at the moment as the Golden State Warriors look to make their last play for a place in the playoffs. The 33-year-old is putting up an MVP-calibre season and has single-handedly carried the Warriors in the absence of Klay Thompson. The Warriors star has had his injury problems this season, and Golden State are carefully managing the workload of the former two-time MVP, as they gear up for the final phase of the NBA regular season. Here's a look at Steph Curry injury update and when will Steph Curry return.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

Stephen Curry continues to deal with a lingering tailbone injury suffered during last month and has missed only one game after sitting out for five straight ones following the injury. The Steph Curry return to the court has been marked with some sensational individual performances as the Warriors make a late push for a playoff spot. Golden State have now won four on the bounce and are ninth in the Western Conference standings, a game behind eight-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

"Steph Curry is looking very human without all-star help" pic.twitter.com/gnHGMXfWaB — Antonin (@antonin_org) April 16, 2021

Their latest win saw them defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Stephen Curry top scoring again with 33 points. The Golden State legend has managed to score more than 30 points in nine consecutive games since the tailbone injury, with his lowest in the run being hauls of 32 points against the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards. Steph Curry has had an MVP-like season this year, averaging 30.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry would look to add to that tally when he features against the Boston Celtics. So to answer the question 'Is Steph Curry playing tonight?', it is a yes at the moment, provided another Steph Curry injury does not take place.

The Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson due to injury this season, which has seen them struggling to make it to the playoffs this season. Steve Kerr's men have been offset with injuries regularly this season with Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall and James Wiseman being the latest members of the Golden State roster to be ruled out. As for the Celtics, Robert Williams III is doubt for the clash against the Warriors, while Evan Fournier has been ruled out with injury. The Celtics are on a five-game winning run and will look to the Curry-led Warriors resurgence on Saturday night at the TD Garden.

Warriors vs Celtics live stream

To answer the 'How to watch Warriors vs Celtics live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Celtics live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 18. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

