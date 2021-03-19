Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Steph Curry Injury Update Post 'Scary' Fall

The Memphis Grizzlies might be facing an extremely depleted Golden State Warriors roster on Friday (Saturday IST). The Warriors might be without Steph Curry, who has injured his tailbone during the team's last win against the Houston Rockets. The teams will meet on Friday, 7:00 PM EST (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST) at the FedEx Forum.

Steph Curry return: Is Steph Curry playing tonight?

As of now, Steph Curry is listed at doubtful for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies.

Steph Curry injury update

Steph Curry return: When is Steph Curry coming back?

As pf now, there is no proper answer to the 'When is Steph Curry coming back?' injury.

"He says he's going to be fine long term," Kerr said after the Steph Curry injury, admitting that it will bother him for the next few days at least. No idea if he'll play in Memphis [on Friday], but he seems to be feeling like he'll be OK over the next week or so, but we'll see ... and please don't take that to mean that I'm saying he's going to be out for a week".

As per current reports, Kerr said that Curry will remain doubtful, making the 'Is Steph Curry playing tonight?' query's answer pretty much obvious. Last season in 2019, Curry fractured his arm during a game against the Phoenix Suns, which sidelined him for months. While he made his return in 2020, the league went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. With Klay Thompson already sidelined for his Achilles, the Warriors need Curry to be healthy throughout the season.

Steph (tailbone) is doubtful. So is Oubre (foot) vs. Memphis. Neither player practiced — Kerr isn’t sure exactly how rotation will look without them. Going to be a real struggle for Warriors to score if they’re both out — given Wiseman/Paschall (COVID protocols) remain out. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 18, 2021

Curry's injury happened during the third quarter, where the three-time NBA champion missed a three-pointer. Unfortunately, the momentum pushed him towards the risers near the Rockets' bench. Curry tripped and was unable to stop his fall. He was on the floor for some time, clearly in pain before heading to the locker and being ruled out.

The team might also be without Kelly Oubre Jr, who injured his foot during their game against the Rockets. James Wiseman and Eric Paschall are already ruled out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

