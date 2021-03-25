Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Latest On Warriors Star

During the Golden State Warriors' 108-94 win over the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry injured his tailbone after falling into the stands. While Steve Kerr initially spoke about Curry being back soon, MRIs have reportedly shown an inflammation. While the Warriors won their first game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team has now lost two in a row.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Steph Curry injury update

According to recent reports, Curry will not be playing against the Sacramento Kings. The game is scheduled for Thursday, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, 7:30 AM). The Kings will host the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

When is Steph Curry coming back?

While the Steph Curry return was considered to be soon, the three-time NBA champion may be out for at least a week. As per head coach Steve Kerr, Curry underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which showed inflammation, keeping him out for a few more games. "We're going to re-evaluate in a week," Kerr said before the 108-98 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"He got an MRI this morning and it showed inflammation in that tailbone," Kerr added. He added that Curry had made some progress after resting, but was sore when he worked a little. "So our training staff and Steph put their heads together and decided this is going to be a little bit longer than we thought and hoped. So we'll re-evaluate in a week".

Curry's injury happened during the third quarter, where the three-time NBA champion missed a three-pointer. Unfortunately, the momentum pushed him towards the risers near the Rockets' bench. Curry tripped and was unable to stop his fall. He was on the floor for some time, clearly in pain before heading to the locker and being ruled out.

Warriors move to 1-4 without Steph Curry this season. Terrible first quarter, loud response in second and third, terrible fourth quarter. Climbed from 20 down, went up six, got smoked down the stretch by the Sixers. They just can't close. Record: 22-22. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 24, 2021

While the Warriors were hopeful that he will return soon, the Splash Brother might need some more time to recover. That being said, James Wiseman and Eric Paschall are back, giving the team a better to secure wins as they play a few games without Curry. Without Curry, the team might edge closer towards the lower half of the points table, making it difficult for them to secure a playoff berth.

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram)