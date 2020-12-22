Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Nets? Warriors Team News Ahead Of Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors will face the Brooklyn Nets on the opening night of the 2020/21 NBA season on Tuesday, December 22, at the Barclays Center. The game between the Warriors and the Nets is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST) and fans have been curious to know whether two-time MVP Step Curry will play tonight. Here's a look at the Warriors vs Nets team news and game preview ahead of their mouthwatering clash.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans On Twitter Call Out LeBron James For Unsafe Play On Mikal Bridges

Warriors vs Nets game preview

The Warriors are set to enter their 75th season in the NBA and will play their first game in 287 days when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. When the NBA action resumed in Orlando, the Warriors were watching the drama unfold from home. The Western Conference giants endured a disastrous campaign last term as they finished at the bottom of their conference standings, suffering 50 defeats in the process.

GET HYPE BROOKLYN. IT'S OFFICIALLY GAMEDAY. pic.twitter.com/AHeTQgun5s — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 22, 2020

ALSO READ: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat NOT Interesting In James Harden Trade After Cursory Talks

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets participated in last season’s restart in the NBA bubble and wound up making the playoffs. However, the Eastern Conference outfit suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat against the Toronto Raptors. The Nets looked positive in their two pre-season games The dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant felt at ease throughout the pre-season and it hardly seemed as if they were returning from major injuries.

ALSO READ: NBA 2020-21 Season: All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Safety Protocols And Free Agency

first trip of the season ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fR1a9Eq0z8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 20, 2020

Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs Brooklyn? Warriors star's injury update

It was back in November 2019 when Steph Curry underwent surgery on his left hand after the Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes fell on top of him. At the time, it was reported that Curry would miss the remainder of the season before the pandemic struck and ended the Warriors' season altogether.

ALSO READ: NBA 2020-21 Season: All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Safety Protocols And Free Agency

However, the three-time NBA champion, who is set to enter his 12th season with the Warriors has fully recovered from his hand injury and is set to play against the Nets on Tuesday night. The Warriors seem a completely different team with Curry who was pictured travelling with the team to New York as well. The 32-year-old also featured in all three of the Warriors' pre-season games and put in some dazzling displays, ending with 29 points on two occasions.

ALSO READ: NBA Won't "jump The Line In Any Form" To Get Vaccinations: Adam Silver

Image Credits - Warriors Instagram