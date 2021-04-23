Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Nuggets Vs Warriors Prediction

Languishing at the bottom half of the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets in a regular-season game of the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 24 (7:00 PM, Friday, April 23 local time) from the Chase Center, San Franciso, California. Coming into this game, there will be one major question in the minds of all fans - is Steph Curry playing tonight?

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Steph Curry injury update

Sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with 29 wins and 30 losses, the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets in their quest to get back into playoffs contention for this season. Coming into this game off of a disappointing 114-118 loss to the Washington Wizards, the Warriors will be looking to get back to winning ways at home. After missing out on some of their star players throughout the season, the team is sure to play Steph Curry as they take on the Nuggets tonight.

Since the Steph Curry return took place, earlier in the season, the star player has impressed with his numbers. Coming into this match, Curry has notched up an impressive 47 points against the Boston Celtics, 49 points against the Philadelphia 76ers - which included a whopping ten 3-pointers - and a more modest 18 points against the Wizards. With such a stellar run, there is no question that Curry will play a defining role in tonight's GSW vs Nuggets game.

Steph Curry injury update: Steph Curry return

Steph Curry's influence in the Golden State Warriors camp became amply evident as the side struggled on without him during his short injury stint earlier in the season. The tailbone injury, which came during a game against the Houston Rockets, benched Curry for a couple of days during which the team lost multiple games in a row. However, since making his return, the 33-year-old has gone on a tear, earning some crucial points for his team. While Curry is keeping his team afloat, he is also averaging a scary 39 points per game - the most he has in his entire career.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets prediction

According to our Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets prediction, the Warriors will take this game. Backed by Curry's superb form and playing in the presence of their fans are ages, the home side will definitely have an advantage, especially if Curry remains unchallenged. However, they will have to contend with the in-form Nikola Jokic as well, making this an exciting competition.

