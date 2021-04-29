Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Timberwolves? Warriors Team News

Steph Curry has been in imperious form over for the last month or so as the Golden State Warriors look to make their last play for a place in the playoffs. The 33-year-old is putting up an MVP-calibre season and has single-handedly carried the Warriors in the absence of Klay Thompson. The Warriors star has had his injury problems this season, and Golden State are carefully managing the workload of the former two-time MVP, as they gear up for the final phase of the NBA regular season. Here's a look at Steph Curry injury update and when will Steph Curry return.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

Stephen Curry had been dealing with a tailbone issue having suffered during last month and has missed only one game after sitting out for five straight ones following the injury. The 33-year-old since then has been at his peak fitness, single-handedly keeping the Warriors in the hunt for the playoffs. However, those plans hit a major roadblock, with Golden State winning only three of their last six games, falling to 10th in the Western Conference standings, three games behind seventh seed Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry from the parking lot! pic.twitter.com/vWxiDDguvI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 26, 2021

Despite the drop in form, Curry has been at his magnificent best and scored 27 points in their 133-105 mauling at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, and will hope to continue pushing his performance limits to make the playoffs. Steph Curry has had an MVP-like season this year, averaging 31.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Only Bradley Beal averages more Points per game than Steph Curry, who also is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry would look to add to that tally when he features against the Minnesota Timberwolves. So to answer the question 'Is Steph Curry playing tonight?', it is a yes at the moment, provided another Steph Curry injury does not take place.

The Warriors meanwhile are struggling with injuries with Steve Kerr scrambling for options s the business end of the seasons draws near. Eric Paschall is questionable with a strained left hip, while Kelly Oubre Jr is currently nursing a sore left wrist. Meanwhile, Damion Lee is unavailable under the NBA's health and safety protocols and had already been ruled out with an injured toe. James Wiseman underwent surgery and will return next season alongside Kaly Thompson who missed the entirety of the season due to an Achilles injury.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors Twitter)