Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Steph Curry Latest Update

Golden State Warriors may not be having the campaign they envisioned but Stephen Curry is having an MVP-like season. The 33-year-old had missed most of last season, but has returned to the top of his game this term, and will be key to the Warriors' chances if they have to make it to the playoffs. Curry has had his fair share of injury troubles this season but remains key to his side's fortunes. Here is a look at the Steph Curry injury update:

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways last time out, clinching a last-gasp 122-121 over Eastern Conference contenders Milwaukee Bucks. Curry was the star of the show, scoring a game-high 41 points to help Warriors upset the Bucks and maintain their hopes of a playoff finish. It was the second consecutive 35+ points game for the 33-year-old after his return to the line up having sat out in the defeat to the Toronto Raptors. Stephen Curry continues to deal with a lingering tailbone injury suffered during last month's 108-94 win over the Rockets after tripping over a set of risers near the Houston bench.

The Steph Curry injury lasted for five games before he returned against the Chicago Bulls. Curry scored a brilliant 32 points, as the Warriors clinched a 116-102 win and followed it up with 36 points in a 116-109 defeat to the Miami Heat. The Warriors star is managing his minutes heading into the business end of the season, with every win counting in their bid for the playoffs. Golden State are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings, making the Steph Curry return to form extremely crucial.

Steph Curry has had an MVP like season this year, averaging 29.7 points, 6 assists and 5.5 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson due to injury this season, which has seen them struggling to make it to the playoffs this season. Steve Kerr's men have been offset with injuries regularly this season, but have all their five starters fit as they Eastern Conference side Washington Wizards.

Steph Curry return: Wizards vs Warriors live stream

With the 'Is Steph Curry playing tonight?" answer being yes, to answer the 'How to watch Wizards vs Warriors live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Wizards vs Warriors live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 10. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

