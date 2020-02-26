Is Tacko Fall Playing Tonight? Celtics Injury News, Roster Ahead Of Trail Blazers Game

Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall, better known as Tacko Fall was undrafted in the 2019 Draft season. However, the Senegalese forward was signed to an Exhibit 10 Contract in June 2019 by Boston Celtics. Tacko Fall made his NBA debut against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The towering forward played for four minutes and ended up scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds, his first points coming from a standing dunk. Here are all the details about Tacko Fall's injury update.

Is Tacko Fall playing tonight?

Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall managed to get just two minutes Sunday. The player featured for the Maine Red Claws during a 116-111 win over the Westchester Knicks. Tacko Fall was pulled out of the game later after picking up a second personal foul with 9:41 left in the period. His fitness is being assessed on a day-to-day basis. Hence, his participation in the game against Portland Trail Blazers is still unclear. The 7-foot-5 center had recorded three straight double-doubles after scoring 16 points and 15 rebounds on Saturday in a loss to the Raptors 905. Before the game on Sunday, Tacko Fall averaged 14 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over that span.

Kemba Walker and Robert Williams declared unfit for Portland Trail Blazers encounter

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Portland:



Kemba Walker (sore left knee) - OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 25, 2020

Tacko Fall injury

INJURY UPDATE: Tacko Fall has been diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee that was sustained in the game against the Memphis Hustle on 11/25. He will be reassessed in 1-2 weeks. — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 27, 2019

Tacko Fall return

Tacko Fall played just 2 minutes for the Red Claws on Sunday https://t.co/HtUpcff7wl — RookieWire (@RookieWire) February 24, 2020

