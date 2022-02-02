Last Updated:

Is Thomas Bryant Injured Again? NBA Star Exits Game After Tangling Feet With Opponent

The NBA match between Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks saw Thomas Bryant suffer an ankle sprain and exit the game early.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Thomas Bryant, NBA, Washington Wizards, Grayson Allen, Wizards vs Bucks, Thomas Bryant injury, Thomas Bryant stats, NBA news

Image: nba.com


The NBA match between Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks saw Thomas Bryant suffer an ankle sprain and exit the game early. The incident took place early in the third quarter following which Bryant was ruled out for the remainder of the match. Bryant suffered the sprain after tangling his feet with Bucks' forward Grayson Allen. Bryant later left the change room and did not return. He had scored five points and had 1 assist to his name before leaving the game. Daniel Gafford replaced Bryant after the incident. 

Is Thomas Bryant injured again?

Although no official information has been shared regarding Bryant's injury, the Washington Wizards had tweeted during the game last night that the 24-year-old will not return for the match due to a 'right ankle sprain'. The seriousness of the injury is also not yet known. Bryant had recently returned to playing in the NBA from his ACL injury. He had played only nine games for the Wizards before he was injured yet again on Tuesday. 

Grayson Allen, who was involved in the tangling with Bryant, has a history of playing rough. Allen was recently suspended for one game after he was involved in two flagrant fouls against Chicago Bulls goaltender Alex Caruso. The Bulls player even suffered an injury due to the foul. As per reports, when Allen was in college, he often used to take part in dirty games against opponents. It is yet to be seen whether or not the NBA takes any action against Allen for the recent incident involving Bryant. 

READ | What happened to Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles? Aussie NBA star exits midway with injured knee

Meanwhile, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who suffered an injury during their game against Memphis Grizzlies, will miss the next few games. Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. Kyle Kuzma, on the other hand, scored 25 points for his team but failed to win the game for his side. 

READ | NBA-leading Suns rally past Spurs 115-110 for 10th straight win

Coming back to Tuesday's match, the Bucks defeated Wizards 112-98 courtesy of a 33-point game by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday contributed to the Bucks' total with 22 points. Wizards will face the 76ers in their next game on Thursday. 

READ | Spurs vs Warriors: NBA Live Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News and More

Image: nba.com

READ | Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More
Tags: Thomas Bryant, NBA, Washington Wizards
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com