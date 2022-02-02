Is Thomas Bryant Injured Again? NBA Star Exits Game After Tangling Feet With Opponent

The NBA match between Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks saw Thomas Bryant suffer an ankle sprain and exit the game early. The incident took place early in the third quarter following which Bryant was ruled out for the remainder of the match. Bryant suffered the sprain after tangling his feet with Bucks' forward Grayson Allen. Bryant later left the change room and did not return. He had scored five points and had 1 assist to his name before leaving the game. Daniel Gafford replaced Bryant after the incident.

Is Thomas Bryant injured again?

Although no official information has been shared regarding Bryant's injury, the Washington Wizards had tweeted during the game last night that the 24-year-old will not return for the match due to a 'right ankle sprain'. The seriousness of the injury is also not yet known. Bryant had recently returned to playing in the NBA from his ACL injury. He had played only nine games for the Wizards before he was injured yet again on Tuesday.

Thomas Bryant (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 2, 2022

Grayson Allen, who was involved in the tangling with Bryant, has a history of playing rough. Allen was recently suspended for one game after he was involved in two flagrant fouls against Chicago Bulls goaltender Alex Caruso. The Bulls player even suffered an injury due to the foul. As per reports, when Allen was in college, he often used to take part in dirty games against opponents. It is yet to be seen whether or not the NBA takes any action against Allen for the recent incident involving Bryant.

Meanwhile, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who suffered an injury during their game against Memphis Grizzlies, will miss the next few games. Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. Kyle Kuzma, on the other hand, scored 25 points for his team but failed to win the game for his side.

Coming back to Tuesday's match, the Bucks defeated Wizards 112-98 courtesy of a 33-point game by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday contributed to the Bucks' total with 22 points. Wizards will face the 76ers in their next game on Thursday.

Image: nba.com