Is Trae Young Playing Tonight Vs Miami Heat? Trae Young Injury Update

NBA's Eastern Conference will next feature a match between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. The match will take place at the State Farm Arena. The match will begin at 7:30 PM local time on Friday, April 23 (Saturday, April 24 at 5:00 AM IST).

With 32 wins, the Atlanta Hawks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Miami Heat. Meanwhile, a three-match winning streak has helped Miami Heat climb up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference. With Atlanta Hawks looking to get back to winning ways, it is important for their best players to start against the Miami Heat. With that in mind, is Trae Young playing tonight or when is Trae Young coming back?

Is Trae Young playing tonight? When is Trae Young coming back?

The Atlanta Hawk fans will be extremely worried as their talisman Trae Young did not complete his last game against the New York Knicks. The latest Trae Young injury update is that the point guard suffered a left ankle sprain in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. With Atlanta Hawks missing their star player they lost drive and eventually lost the game to The Knicks in overtime.

Young has been one of the NBA's most durable players this season. The point guard has missed only five games but it seems that the condensed season may have just caught up with him. However, the team gave a positive Trae Young injury update as they said that the X-rays on his ankle came clean and the results of the MRI were encouraging as well.

When will Trae Young return?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Trae Young has a Grade 2 lateral sprain on his ankle. Wojnarowski believes that a Trae Young return can only be expected once the swelling and discomfort reduce. However, this is great news for the Atlanta Hawks fans because Young appeared to be in immense pain before he was taken off. One can have a look at his fall in the video below.

Trae Young had to be helped off the floor after suffering an apparent ankle/lower leg injury. pic.twitter.com/WAN8nocJ3j — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 22, 2021

Even though a Trae Young return can be expected soon, this is still a major blow for Atlanta Hawks who have some important matches coming up. After the match against The Heat, The Atlanta Hawks will face third-placed Milwaukee Bucks. Coach Nate McMillan described the importance of Young in the team.

McMillan said, "He's probably our No. 1 option. He's a guy who creates a lot for this team. You will be missing a big part of the team with the things -- he's averaging 34, 35 minutes [a game]. He's got [near] a double-double in scoring and assists. He does a lot of creating and scoring for us. You will be missing a big part of who we are."