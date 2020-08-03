Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? NBA Star To Be On "burst Restriction" Vs Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans' push to qualify for the playoffs has so far been underwhelming after the team lost their opening two games in Orlando. Pelicans, 28-38, are still four wins short of the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. With New Orleans struggling to get the necessary wins, fans have been left frustrated, especially with Zion Williamson still on a minutes restriction for Alvin Gentry's side.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

The Pelicans will be facing the Grizzlies on Monday in a game which will be crucial to both side's playoff aspirations. While Zion is expected to feature against the Grizzlies, the 20-year-old who returned from a long-term injury earlier this year is expected to be on a minutes restriction for the third game running.

As the Pelicans have described it, Williamson is on "burst restrictions" where the amount of game time he gets is assessed based on his condition before the game. Williamson was put on restriction since he missed around 8 days of practice after leaving the bubble on July 16 due to family emergency. While away from the bubble, Williamson missed his team's scrimmages, which goes some way to explain why the Pelicans has been cautious with his return to the fold.

"It's very tough, to be honest, because as soon as I start to break that sweat, I look over and that horn is for me and I have to come out the game," Zion Williamson told ESPN on Sunday. "Also, when I do catch the flow of the game, like I said, that horn goes off and it's for me."

Williamson admitted that at times it has been frustrating for him to sit on the bench when the team is looking for some added inspiration on the court. The 20-year-old was still happy with the minutes he was getting, but insisted he wants more time on the court to catch the flow of the game. "When I'm coming out of the game, my competitive side of me that I want to stay in. I guess that does affect the fun a little bit, but not too much."

So far, Williamson has played a combined 28 minutes in two games - 14 minutes each against Utah Jazz and LA Clippers. He was expected to have an increased workload of around 20 minutes against the Clippers. However, with the team trailing by over 30 points in the final quarter, head coach Alvin Gentry opted against using Williamson during the latter stages. The NBA rookie has looked particularly effective in his outings, dropping 13 and 7 points in the two games, respectively.

It remains unclear, how much game time Williamson will be afforded against the Grizzlies on Monday. Gentry has confirmed Zion's minutes restriction will be decided based on the recommendation from the medical team. The Pelicans vs Grizzlies game will be played at HP Fieldhouse on August 3, 6:30 PM ET (August 4, 4 AM IST).

(Image Credits: AP)