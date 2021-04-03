Isaiah Thomas Trade: Pelicans To Sign Point Guard On Unique 10-day Deal

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas might be headed to the New Orleans Pelicans. According to reports, there might be an Isaiah Thomas Pelicans contract on the way, where he will sign with the team on a ten-day deal. While the NBA trade rumors are not confirmed by the team, the Isaiah Thomas contract is reportedly finalized.

Isaiah Thomas trade: Isaiah Thomas Pelicans rumours to become reality?

Point guard Isaiah Thomas has been away from the NBA court for one complete year now. However, as per the new Pelicans trade news, Thomas might make his comeback soon. Last season, he played with the Washington Wizards, scoring 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game for the team, shooting 41.7% from the three-point. However, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, who waived him promptly. Unsigned as a free agent, Thomas has been out of the NBA since then.

As the 2020-21 season progresses, many would be hoping that the Isaiah Thomas trade becomes a permanent one at the Pelicans. The 32-year-old had hip problems when he played with the Boston Celtics. However, he has revealed that he underwent some treatment, which has helped with his pain. "It's like night and day for me," Thomas had said. "There's no more pain. I've got my full range of motion". He added that he was trying to play in the league on one led, needing his kids to help him put socks on in the morning.

He spoke about being able to lift weights and work out twice a day while being able to squat low. "I'm able to cut and move and stop, able to cut and go. I feel like I'm 31 years old again. And now, I have scientific evidence to show that". While his offensive play has been appreciated, his defence has been faulted. His hip injury affected his play, and he was no longer the player who finished fifth during the 2017 MVP voting. He played through an injury that did not heal, undergoing surgery later on.

NBA trade rumors put to rest: Is Isaiah Thomas the right choice?

Though the Isaiah Thomas contract and Pelicans trade news might come as a surprise to many, he fits with the team's roster. Their recent move was trading JJ Redick at the NBA trade deadline, something which the player was upset about. However, Redick's shooting and guard play was inconsistent, and the team needed whatever depth they could get.

With Thomas, head coach Stan Van Gundy will have a proper veteran option backcourt, someone who can shoot long-distance – enough to support Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While his defence might cause some problems, the team, ranked in the bottom half of the NBA points table, have some time to build around their roster.

