IT Vs CJB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Spanish Liga ACB Match Details

Iberostar Tenerife will be playing their next game against CJB Divina Seguros Joventut in the Spanish League ACB on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 PM IST. The game will be played at Tenerife Sports Pavilion Santiago Martin. Tenerife are ranked 4th on the points table with 13 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, CJB is ranked 12th on the points table with 9 wins and 12 losses. You can play the IT vs CJB match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction.

IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction: IT vs CJB Dream11 preview

Tenerife played their last game against Barcelona. In that match, the IT team played well but lost the game by an 83-87 margin. Prior to that game, they played against San Pablo Burgos team. In that game, the IT team won the game by a 70-54 margin. Their record in the last five matches is L W W W W. A win in this game will help them move forward in the league points table.

CJB played their last game against the Fuenlabrada team. In that game, the CJB team lost the game by a 79-81 margin. Prior to that game, they played against the Real Madrid team. In that game, the CJB team won by an 86-83 margin. Their record in the last five matches is L W L L L. Currently, they are behind in the league and need to win the game in order to move forward in the league points table.

IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Squads

IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Iberostar Tenerife

Marcelinho Huertas, Gabriel Lundberg, Alberto Cabrera, Sasu Salin, Alex Lopez, Daniel Diez, Santi Yusta, Lahaou Konate, Aaron White, Tomasz Gielo, Darion Atkins, Alex Suarez, Giorgi Shermadini, Georgios Bogris, Fran Guerra

IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction: CJB

Tony Wroten, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Arturs Zagars, Klemen Prepelic, Albert Ventura, Pep Busquets, Xabier Lopez-Arostegul, Shawn Dawson, Joel Parra, Luke Harangody, Conor Morgan, Kerem Kanter, Arnau Parrado, Alen Omic, Simon Birgander

IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Check out the IT vs CJB Dream11 team



IT vs CJB Dream11 prediction

Tenerife start as favourites to win.

Note - The IT vs CJB Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your games.