IT Vs CJB Live Streaming Details, How To Watch Spanish Liga ACB Match Live, Team News

Iberostar Tenerife will go up against CJB Divina Seguros Joventut in the Spanish League ACB on Saturday, February 29. The match between both these teams will take place at Proximo Partido. CJB will be hoping to make a statement against the Tenerife. Here are the IT vs CJB live streaming, IT vs CJB team news and IT vs CJB schedule updates.

IT vs CJB live streaming and preview

Iberostar Tenerife will be looking to register their 14th win in 21 games when they go up against 12th ranked CJB Divina Seguros Joventut on Saturday night. On the other hand, CJB Divina Seguros Joventut will be looking to win their 10th game of the season and look to move up the table.

IT vs CJB live streaming: IT vs CJB Spanish Liga ACB team news

Marcelinho Huertas, Gabriel Lundberg, Alberto Cabrera, Sasu Salin, Alex Lopez, Daniel Diez, Santi Yusta, Lahaou Konate, Aaron White, Tomasz Gielo, Darion Atkins, Alex Suarez, Giorgi Shermadini, Georgios Bogris, Fran Guerra

IT vs CJB live streaming: IT vs CJB Spanish Liga ACB team news: CJB

Tony Wroten, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Arturs Zagars, Klemen Prepelic, Albert Ventura, Pep Busquets, Xabier Lopez-Arostegul, Shawn Dawson, Joel Parra, Luke Harangody, Conor Morgan, Kerem Kanter, Arnau Parrado, Alen Omic, Simon Birgander

Iberostar Tenerife

PG Marcelinho Huertas

SG Sasu Salin

SF Dani Diez

PF Aaron White

C Georgios Bogris

CJB Divina Seguros Joventut

PG Nenad Dimitrijevic

SG Klemen Prepelic

SF Joel Parra

PF Luke Harangody

C Kerem Kanter

IT vs CJB live streaming: How to watch IT vs CJB Spanish Liga ACB live streaming and live score on FanCode

The IT vs CJB live streaming will be on the FanCode app for Indian users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the IT vs CJB live streaming online. As per the IT vs CJB game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 10:30 PM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for IT vs CJB live score and updates.

