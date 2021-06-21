ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11: Italy vs Sweden Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Italy [ITA-W] will take on Sweden [SWE-W] in the FIBA Women's Euro Basketball Knockout game. This fixture will be played at Pabellon Municipal Fuente de Sam Luis, Spain and is scheduled for Monday, June 21 at 6:00 PM local time [Monday, June 21 at 9:30 PM IST.] Here is a look at ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 team, top picks and ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction.

🇮🇹 GAMEDAY!



A Valencia via alle gare a eliminazione diretta.

Alle 18.00 contro la Svezia, l’Italia si gioca un pass per i Quarti con la Bielorussia.



Chi perde oggi, saluta l'@EuroBasketWomen .

Sosteniamo le Azzurre! 💙#NothingButAzzurre#EuroBasketWomen#Italbasket pic.twitter.com/VFfq79qAES — Italbasket (@Italbasket) June 21, 2021

ITA-W vs SWE-W Game preview

Italy have had a good start to the tournament and have won 2 out of their 3 Group B games. They finished 2nd in their group and will be hoping to continue their good performances in the tournament. Cecilia Zandalasini and Debora Carangelo have been a vital part of the Italian team as they have both stepped up and racked big numbers for the team. Zandalasini's brilliant scoring ability has been of great help to the Italian's, as she keeps racking big buckets to help them stay in the game. Debora Carangeo is another player that has been very efficient for the Italian's, the efforts that she takes in contributing at both, offence and defense, on the court makes her a valuable asset in the journey ahead into the competition.

Sweden have only managed a single victory in their campaign. The Elderbrinks have however been impressive for them, as both Frida and Elin Elderbrink have shown great maturity in carrying this Swedish team. A victory in this game is going to be vital for Sweden as if they fail to get a positive result here that may result in them crashing out of the tournament. They will have to perform at their full potential to beat a resilient Italian side, but the Swedish side is also stacked with brilliant players and it will be interesting to see which one of these European team makes their way ahead in the competition.

ITA- W vs SWE-W teams

Italy-W: Jasmine Keys, Nicole Romeo, Martina Bestagno, Debora Carangelo, Cecilia Zandalasini, Francesca Pan, Valeria De Pretto, Olbis Andre, Sabrina Cinili, Beatrice Attura, Lorela Cubaj, Elisa Penna

Sweden-W: Nathalie Fontaine, Kalis Loyd, Frida Elderbrink, Klara Lundquist, Ellen Nystrom, Elin Elderbrink, Binta Drammeh, Matilda EKH, Stephaine Visscher, Emma Johansson, Paulina Frida Hersler, Alice Nystrom

ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 team

Point Guards: Eli Elderbrink, Debora Carangelo

Shooting Guard: Frida Elderbrink

Small forward: Cecilia Zandalasani, Lorela Cubaj

Power Forward: Martina Bestagno, Alice Nystrom

Centre: Olbis Andre

ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction:

Considering the form of the players in the team, we predict a win for the Italians over the Swedish team in this FIBA Women's Euro competition

Image Credits: Italbasket/ Twitter