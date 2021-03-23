Ja Morant Dunks One-handed Alley-oop vs Celtics, NBA Fans Explode At Unusual Sight: WATCH

Ja Morant often makes spectacular jumps look routine and the young Memphis Grizzlies star added another viral clip to his highlight reel on Monday. The 21-year-old threw down a soaring, one-handed alley-oop in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that thrilled the small home crowd at FedEx Forum. Morant eventually finished with a game-high 29 points to help the Grizzlies edge past the visiting Celtics 132-126 in overtime, leaving the NBA community in awe with his stunning acrobatic display.

Grizzlies vs Celtics: Ja Morant guides Memphis to OT victory over Boston

Boston had taken a six-point lead in the first quarter but the Grizzlies clawed their way back to seal a comeback win in overtime. Although Morant led the way, Dillon Brooks added 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Grizzlies won for the third time in four games. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 19 rebounds. Morant hit 3 of 4 free throws in the closing seconds of the extra period to propel the Grizzlies over the line in overtime.

The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, but Jaylen Brown took care of the scoring by dropping 20 of his 27 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds and five assists. Jeff Teague, who started for Tatum, had 26 points and six assists.

The victory for the Grizzlies kept Taylor Jenkins' side 10th in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Celtics remained in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table.

Ja Morant's spectacular dunk sends NBA fans into delirium

Midway through the third quarter, Dillon Brooks got a steal and started a 2-on-1 break from the right side. Brooks tossed it up for Morant, who was running down the left side of the lane. The 21-year-old leapt off two feet, snagged the ball behind his head with his left hand and punched it home one-handed, leaving the small home crowd at FedEx Forum stunned. Some were also brought to their feet by Morant's impressive athleticism.

Ja Morant catches and finishes the oop with the left ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/BFS3IfJqGX — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2021

NBA fans on social media were also quick to react to Morant's spectacular dunk. On Twitter, one wrote, "Morant is unbelievably athletic. Reminds me of Russell Westbrook in his MVP season." Another added, "Morant if a freak of nature. Special talent and don't even get me started on his dribbling skills."

Ja, What, you a Freak man in a Good Way — J.L.C. (@JoeSeppiCorbet) March 23, 2021

Ja ‘the walking highlight’ Morant — #SNVPS (@_SNVPS) March 23, 2021

its frightening a point guard is doing this Ja has sick hops man looking like MVP Russ with the Thunder. — John Pestano ðŸ¦ (@Lionsbadboy) March 23, 2021

Grizzlies schedule for rest of March

The Grizzlies are still in the hunt for a playoff spot but have some tough fixtures ahead. Taylor Jenkins' side will face away games against the Thunder, the Jazz twice, and the Rockets before finishing off the month of March with a home game against the Jazz.

Image Credits - AP