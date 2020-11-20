Ja Morant Has Giraffe Named After Him By Memphis Zoo, Fans React Hilariously To 'Ja Raffe'

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has become quite the fan-favourite in Memphis despite having spent only one season with the Western Conference outfit. In fact, on Thursday, the Memphis Zoo named its newest giraffe - born less than two weeks ago - "Ja Raffe" in honour of the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year. Fans on social media had a field day reacting to the Memphis Zoo's latest addition, who is already the same height as Morant at 6-foot-3.

Memphis zoo giraffe "Ja Raffe" named after Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant

On Thursday, the Memphis Zoo took to Twitter to reveal that its latest giraffe would be named "Ja Raffe" in honour of Morant, who averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game in his first year among the pros. Ja Raffe was born on November 10 and although the long-necked animal is still the same height as Morant he weighs significantly less in comparison to the Grizzlies star.

“Ja”raffe was born a legend ‼️🦒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2020

Animal enthusiasts weren't the only ones excited over the arrival of "Ja Raffe" at the Memphis Zoo as Morant himself took the opportunity to claim that the baby giraffe was already born a legend. Even the Memphis Grizzlies gave a shoutout to the zoo's latest member in the giraffe clan.

Amanda Moses, a staff member at the Memphis Zoo spoke to ESPN and said, "All of us at the zoo are big fans of the Grizzlies. We wanted to show our support for the team and congratulate Ja Morant for his Rookie of the Year award as well."

Soon after Ja Morant met up with his teammates in Memphis for a pre-season training session, Ja Raffe also met up with his giraffe herd at the Memphis Zoo. Ja Raffe's arrival at the Memphis Zoo means that there are now a total of seven giraffes at the wildlife park.

Fans react to Memphis Zoo naming new giraffe "Ja Raffe" after Ja Morant

As soon as the Memphis Zoo revealed the name for their newest member at the wildlife park, social media fans were quick to react. One wrote, "Ja Raffe was born less than two weeks ago but may already grow taller than Ja Morant by next week," adding two laughing emojis. Another stated, "Ja Raffe is 6'3 as a baby. What a life!"

That name is hosted but is he really 6’3 already 😂 — Don’tWatchThat (@AaronOFYRN) November 19, 2020

Same measurements as real Ja. — Patrick Sanders (@psandrs1) November 19, 2020

Image Credits - Grizzlies Instagram