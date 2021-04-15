Ja Morant Unhappy With Memphis Fans After Grizzlies Go Down To Luka Doncic's Mavericks

This week, the Dallas Mavericks secured a narrow 114-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Luka Doncic made a clutch three-pointer at the buzzer, finishing the game with 29 points. The aftermath, however, had some fans bashing some Grizzlies players. Ja Morant was quick to call out these fans, ranting about supporting the team on Twitter.

Ja Morant calls out fans on Twitter after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks

if you a grizz fan & you're bashing any of my teammates. go cheer for another team. ðŸ’¯ boys played their ass off tonight. the reason we were in position to win the game. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 15, 2021

"If you a grizz fan & you're bashing any of my teammates. go cheer for another team," he wrote, adding that his teammates worked hard, and were in a position to win a game. Fans encouraged Morant on Twitter, adding that he is a good leader, and reassured him that the team played well and so did every player.

NBA scores latest: Grizzlies vs Mavericks highlights

"We're happy with how we played tonight, up to 1.8 seconds," Morant said after the game. He added that all they can do is force a tough shot, and Doncic made it. "No reason to have our heads down or anything on how we played".

"Honestly, I don't remember," Doncic said while talking about his shot. "I was kind of falling down. It's kind of lucky, but we'll take it". Doncic had 29 points, while Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points, and Dwight Powell added 12 points.

Carlisle accepted that the game had its ups and downs, but Doncic's last play was "amazing". "You look at the last minute or so".

For the Grizzlies, Grayson Allen scored 23 points. However, Allen ended up missing shots with 2.2 seconds left, giving Doncic the opportunity to make his game-winning three. "It came down to one great shot at the end by him," Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said.

NBA standings

With 27 wins and 26 losses, the Grizzlies are currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors are ranked ninth, and the San Antonio Spurs are ranked tenth. The Portland Trail Blazers are ranked sixth, followed by the Dallas Mavericks, who are ranked seventh with a 30-24 (win-loss) record. The Utah Jazz are ranked first in the league and West, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the Eastern Conference, followed by the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

(Image credits: Ja Morant Instagram)