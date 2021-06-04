Ja Morant’s father had something to say to Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz

Ja Morant put up some brilliant performances in the series against the Utah Jazz. Although Memphis lost the series, this could be a great positive for the young Grizzlies side who made their way into the Playoffs after winning against San Antonio Spurs and the Golden States Warriors in the NBA Play-in tournament. Ja Morant's Game 2 performance of 47 points was the highest by any Memphis player in the Playoffs. Ja Morant proved his abilities in the series and it looks like the Grizzlies have a long way to go with this young team.

Year 2 ✔️

- just wait for next szn 🥷🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZlfyYG53o9 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 3, 2021

Ja Morant father: What did Ja Morant's dad say to Donovan Mitchell?

After missing out on Game 1 of the series, Donovan Mitchell was very disappointed, but the youngster responded really well and played a huge role in his side's first-round victory against Memphis. The Jazz star has averaged 28.5 points this series and has been applauded by many for his athleticism. After the game, Ja Morant's father was seen talking to Mitchell, and he was very appreciative of the way the Jazz had treated Memphis during the series. In a clip released, Ja's father was very thankful for all the respect the Jazz team had shown and picked them as his favourites to win the Championship.

pops a legend fr 💯 y'all don't know the half. treat everybody the same. like they're family 🤝



thank you @utahjazz 🙌🏽 & good luck

- from me & my fam 🖤 https://t.co/HwtBzqwRhv — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 3, 2021

The road ahead to the Playoffs for Utah Jazz

After successfully managing to win the series against Memphis, Utah will be looking to continue their wonderful run and will take on the winner of the Mavs vs Clippers series. After a tough loss to the Nuggets last year, they will be hoping to make a deep playoff run.

Donovan Mitchell had an amazing series last year, where he averaged nearly 36 points. After playing brilliant basketball all season, the shooting guard will be hoping to continue his exploits in the Conference Semifinals. The Jazz have been a strong 3 point team this season, averaging 16 made 3s all season. They finished 1st in the West and have been a tough team to play all season. Players like Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson have all been brilliant for the Jazz and in the road ahead these players will definitely play a big role for the team.

Jazz Playoffs schedule

The Jazz will be playing the winner of the Mavericks vs Clippers series which has gone to Game 6 with Dallas taking a 3-2 lead. The schedule for the series is not out yet but facing any of these teams is going to be a tough ask for the Jazz.

Picture Credits: Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz/Twitter