Jalen Rose Breaks Down On TV While Paying Epic Tribute To Late Mother On NBA Countdown

Mother's Day is usually thought of as a joyful day, but for people who have lost their mother or mother figure, it can be a tough day to get through. NBA commentator and former player Jalen Rose dealt with that for the very first time on Sunday, May 9. The 48-year-old broke into tears on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" as he discussed how much he continues to miss his late mother, Jeanne.

Jalen Rose breaks down in tears while honouring late mother Jeanne on NBA Countdown

Jalen Rose spent his first Mother's Day without his mom, Jeanne, on Sunday, May 9. The former Pacers star appeared on ESPN NBA Countdown at the weekend to talk NBA alongside Maria Taylor and Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Taylor took time during the show to check in with Jalen and honour his mom, which led to a poignant moment for Rose, Taylor, and Woj to share together.

In a touching tribute to his late mother, Rose said, "This is the first time in my life that I didn’t have my mother or grandmother on Mother’s Day. It’s been tough, for me and my family, but I’m gonna be strong. I got a lot of people who rely on me, a lot of people who love me, a lot of people who believe in me."

LOVE AND MISS YOU MA!!!🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/yBmiuX9kqD — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) May 10, 2021

Rose then teared up and added, "We fell in love with basketball together. My father played in the league and to not know him… She was like, ‘You’re going to make it, you’re going to get us out the hood, I promise you.’ And I was like ‘I’m going to do it ma.’ And I did it. We did it.”

“I used to sign ‘Dr. J’ as my autograph when I was little, and people was laughing at me and was teasing me. And she was like ‘You’re gonna make it. You is Dr. J. But you ain’t never better than Magic (Johnson).’ That’s how she motivated me. … I’m just happy that the name Jalen is going to carry our legacy, carry her legacy.” he concluded.

What happened to Jalen Rose's mother?

Jalen Rose's mother, Jeanne, tragically passed away earlier this year on February 2, following a battle with lung cancer. She was 79 at the time of her passing. Jalen also took to social media and posted a heartfelt tribute for his late mother on Mother's Day.

Jimmy Walker, the No. 1 pick in the 1967 NBA draft, was Rose's biological father but the two never met. Walker died of cancer in 2007.

Image Credits - Jalen Rose Instagram