James Dolan Net Worth, Association With New York Knicks And Business Details Of MSG Group

James Dolan is a well-renowned businessman and famously known as the CEO of the Madison Square Garden (MSG) Company, which in turn associates him with NBA franchise New York Knicks. Along with the James Dolan Knicks ownership, the 65-year-old businessman is also the chairman of the MSG group and oversees the day-to-day operations of other professional teams including New York Rangers and New York Liberty. The James Dolan Knicks ownership was recently slammed on social media for their delayed support for the Black Lives Matter campaign. Amid the bashing of the Knicks owner on social media, here's a look at the James Dolan net worth.

James Dolan net worth: James Dolan Knicks ownership

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the James Dolan net worth is an estimated $2 billion. The James Dolan net worth is boosted through the James Dolan business ventures. Reports from Forbes claim that James Dolan Knicks are the most valuable team in the NBA in 2020, with an estimated worth of $4.6 billion. James Dolan has been at the helm of the New York Knicks ever since 1999. Earlier in March, Dolan tested positive for coronavirus but has since recovered.

James Dolan net worth: James Dolan MSG spin-off

According to reports, James Dolan was initially given a job at Cablevision in Cleveland by his father, Charles Dolan. James soon rose up the ranks following the launch of his radio station and became CEO of Cablevision in 1995 and President of the company in 1998. In 1994, Cablevision bought a 50 percent stake in the Madison Square Garden Company and in 1997 the company acquired 100 percent of MSG. In 2010, Cablevision spun-off MSG's assets including ownership of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Liberty and the arena itself into a new brand new company called the Madison Square Garden Company.

James Dolan net worth: James Dolan MSG CEO and Chairman receives hate

James Dolan currently serves as the CEO and Executive Chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company and supervises the day-to-day operations of the teams under that umbrella. Earlier on Tuesday, James Dolan wrote a letter on behalf of his MSG organisations in relation to the Black Lives Matter campaign. However, fans on social media were unhappy with the 65-year-old for his delayed response as the Knicks were the only team in the NBA not to issue a response in relation to the George Floyd protests.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned James Dolan net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100 percent accuracy.