James Harden Gives Away Game-worn Sneakers To Young Fan In Style After Rockets Win

Houston Rockets' James Harden gave away his game-worn shoes to a fan after the Denver Nuggets vs Rockets game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The video captures Harden walk towards the locker room while a fan in the stands above yells his name. Harden stops in front of the stands, smiles at the fan before removing his shoes and throwing it towards the fan. The kid catches them with ease, visibly happy after James Harden had moved away.

NBA: Rockets' James Harden gives away his game-worn sneakers in style

The shoes James Harden gave away are his Adidas Harden Vol. 4 sneakers, that are available in multiple colourways. It is priced at approximately ₹9,200. The sneakers was released on October 12, 2019.

Nuggets vs Rockets highlights: James Harden and Russell Westbrook lead their team to victory

The Rockets defeated the Nuggets in a 121-105 encounter. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points for the Rockets, while James Harden scored 27 points. Harden shot 46.2% from the field and made 86.7% of his free throw attempts. This season, James Harden is averaging at 36.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo show their generous nature

This season, many NBA stars have given away their shoes to fans. James Harden too has given away his shoes to fans last year. This season, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have gifted their shoes multiple times. In an interview with ESPN, James said that he will always give away his shoes to children as it will inspire them and they will appreciate the gift.

