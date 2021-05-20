James Harden Hits Back At Critics After Questions Raised Over His Fitness And Numbers

The Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving on their roster, have been championship contenders since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. As the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team will face the Boston Celtics during the NBA playoffs Round 1 according to the Brooklyn Nets playoffs schedule. Now, days before the game, James Harden spoke about the criticism he received, calling out his critics.

Brooklyn Nets star reacts to critics over his weight, numbers

If all goes well, the Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics at full strength in the NBA playoffs round 1. Despite them maintaining their top seed in the East, the Nets have been plagued by injuries. From Harden to Durant, all three of them have missed time on the court. That being said, Harden – out with his hamstring injury – is hoping to make proper recovery.

Over the last month, Harden played on two games, still not back at the same level. Now, with a proper shot at the title, Harden is determined to focus on his game, not paying much mind to the scores. While with the Houston Rockets, Harden scored an impressive average but was unable to win a title for the team.

"I thought winning was all that matters?" Harden said. "When I was doing the stats and putting up the numbers, it wasn't good enough. So, at some point we've gotta figure out what we're talking about. But it's all about winning."

This season, the 31-year-old star was averaging 24.6 points per game. After his injury. Harden has scored 18 points in one game, and 5 in another – both of which the Nets won. "My impact doesn't have to show up on the stat sheet for us to win," he added, explaining that it is his job as a leader to ensure everyone plays well, and he can focus on himself last. "That's not a problem at all".

James Harden injury update

James Harden first game back:



18/7/11/2/2

6-8 FG

3-4 3P



in 26 minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/41JpzFxdC3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2021

A few weeks ago, reports stated that Harden's return was not close. However, Harden assured fans that he will return by the playoffs, which he did. While there has been certain criticism about his fitness, Harden is determined to play well in the Celtics vs Nets schedule.

Earlier this season, social media users had already called Harden out over his weight. His partying and strip club visits were also criticized. Some even pointed out that he lacked leadership, and could not lead the Rockets to a championship in nine years.

Brooklyn Nets playoffs schedule: Celtics vs Nets schedule

Nets vs Celtics – Saturday, May 22, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, May 23, 5:30 AM IST)

Nets vs Celtics – Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 5:00 AM IST)

Celtics vs Nets – Friday, May 28, 8:30 PM EST (Saturday, May 29, 6:00 AM IST)

Celtics vs Nets – Sunday, May 30, 7:00 PM EST (Monday, May 31, 4:30 AM IST)

Nets vs Celtics – Monday, May 31, TBD (Tuesday, June 1, TBD IST)

Celtics vs Nets – Wednesday, June 2, TBD (Thursday, June 3, TBD IST)

Nets vs Celtics – June 4, TBD (June 5 TBD IST)

