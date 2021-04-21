James Harden Injury Update: Is The Nets Star's Season Over? Brooklyn Fans Deeply Concerned

The Brooklyn Nets' push for the championship has been dealt a major blow with a fresh injury to superstar James Harden that will rule him out for a significant period. The Nets had acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade to compete for the title, forming the latest Big 3, alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Beard is sidelined indefinitely and could miss out on a major chunk of the season after a major setback during an on-court rehab session. Here's the James Harden injury update -

Brooklyn Nets team news: Nets dealt major blow as Harden ruled out 'indefinitely' after setback

As part of the James Harden injury update, he had suffered a strained hamstring against former side Houston Rockets on March 31 but returned after sitting out for two games, further aggravating his injury against the New York Knicks. The initial reports suggested that the Nets superstar will miss another seven to 10 days, but Steve Nash has confirmed that the Beard has been ruled indefinitely after a fresh setback, thereby making the James Harden return uncertain. Harden went through an MRI scan yet again and has been ruled out indefinitely as per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash refrained from revealing a James harden return date, but said that the 31-year-old could return during the playoffs or sooner if possible. This Brooklyn Nets team news is certainly to lift their opponents' spirits, after being considered as one of the favourites to win the NBA title this season.

James Harden had a set back in his hamstring rehabilitation, the team announced. He had another MRI and will be out "indefinitely." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021

Steve Nash says: "We're back to square one... he will be back when he's back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner." https://t.co/F7G62wr9Rh — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021

Harden had launched himself into MVP contention after his move to the Brooklyn Nets, helping them close the gap on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference NBA standings. The Beard has averaged 25.4 points, 11 assists and 8.7 rebounds over 34 games for the Nets and is in the second year of his four-year, $171 million deal. Brooklyn has 14 games left in the regular season, starting with the matchup against the Toronto Raptors and won't rush Harden back by any means. Harden's prolonged absence could hurt the Nets in their postseason run-in, with Brooklyn currently second in the East in the NBA standings.

James Harden's injury comes at a time when fellow All-Star Kevin Durant also has had a fair share of trouble with his hamstring. The former Golden State Warriors superstar has missed months of action due to contact tracing protocols and injuries, and is currently listed as day-to-day by the Nets. Durant is averaging 28.1 points on 53.9 per cent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists over 23 games, 21 of which he's started and was unused during their 134-129 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Brooklyn have added depth and quality to their roster throughout the season, but the absence of Harden and Durant will make things difficult for them in the playoffs.

