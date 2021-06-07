Last Updated:

James Harden Injury Update: Will Harden Play Eastern Conference Semis Vs Bucks?

James Harden injury update: After his recent hamstring injury, James Harden has already been ruled out for the Game 2 against Milwaukee Bucks.

Written By
Devika Pawar
James Harden injury update

James Harden will not be playing the Brooklyn Nets Eastern Conference semifinals Game 2 against Milwaukee Bucks. While the Nets have a 1-0 lead, the Bucks might use Harden's absence to level the series. Fans and players remain worried about the injury, hoping that the 2018 NBA MVP is back soon. 

James Harden injury news: When will James Harden return?

According to the recent James Harden injury update, the Nets star will be out of the upcoming game two. Reports state a hamstring tightness, which could take more time to resolve. The Nets will be providing more updates about Harden's health later on, who suffered the injury during Game 1's opening minute. 

The Nets won the game with a 115-107 score. Harden attempted to drive on Jrue Holiday, passing the ball to Blake Griffin. Later, he was gripping him hamstring as he walked acroess the court. The team called a timeout, and Harden had to exit the game. While the Nets won Game 1, Harden remains a crucial part of their team. 

The Nets – having acquired Harden in January – have been playing with their big three on the court for the first time in a long time. Harden has played 36 regular games for the Nets while missing 18 games with a right hamstring injury. He returned on May 12, just before the team made their way to the playoffs Round 1 vs the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant also missed multiple games, Durant missing weeks due to his hamstring injury. As a trio, Irving, Durant and Harden have played only eight games together. 

Harden was averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds for the Nets, shooting 47.1% from the field. 

During Game 1, Durant scored 29 points and 10 rebounds vs the Bucks, shooting 12-for-25 from the field. Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 8 assists in 40 minutes of play. Joe Harris had 19 points, while Griffin has 18 points and 14 rebounds. Mike James added 12 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored team-leading 34 points for the Bucks, Brook Lopez adding 19 points. 

NBA playoffs 2021: Bucks vs Nets schedule

  • Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 – Monday, June 7, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, June 8, 5:00 AM IST) – Barclays Center – TNT
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Game 3 – Wednesday, June 9, TBD (Thursday, June 10, TBD) – Fiserv Forum – ESPN
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Game 4 – Sunday, June 13, 3:00 PM EST (Monday, June 14, 12:30 AM IST) – Fiserv Forum – ABC. 

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
