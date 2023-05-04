James Harden Presented custom Rolex To Joel Embiid To Commemorate NBA MVP Honors - WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is on cloud nine after becoming the 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP. The power forward and center athlete elevated the team in reaching the conference semifinals as they battle against the Boston Celtics. But the franchise has a reason to celebrate as they fight for the top playoff spot. When Embiid was named the most valuable player, James Harden was absolutely ecstatic. The Philadelphia Point Guard got his teammate a gift to commemorate his feat.

After Joel Embiid received the MVP title, James Harden got him a Rolex as a gift. The Philadelphia 76ers shared the clip of Harden offering the watch to his teammate on social media, and the newly crowned most valuable payer had a very wholesome reaction towards it.

The video clip showed the golden wristwatch having a customized engraving that mentioned ‘23 MVP’ at the bottom. Joel Embiid mentioned it as his ‘First Rolex’ in his interaction with NBA Today. The 2022-23 MVP also said that the gift left him stunned and that he was speechless after receiving it.

This year’s accolades would mark Embiid’s first time receiving the title, as he would stand as a runner-up in the presaging two seasons. He certainly had a breakout season this year that got him the honors. James Harden was among the ones who sent out congratulatory messages after the announcement.

Are the 76ers in shambles without a healthy Joel Embiid?

The 76ers were a dominant force in Game One of the conference semifinals. However, the Boston Celtics made a turnabout to pull up a sweep with a massive edge. Joel Embiid joined the lineup after missing two games over a knee injury.

Philadelphia was a dominant force in Game One as they aced with a 119-115 and took a 1-0 lead over Boston. However, game two was not on the 76ers’ side as they plunged to 121-87 while having the newly crowned NBA MVP. There are chances that Embiid could still have some knee troubles. But all is not over for Philly, as they could bounce back to lead the series. Would that happen? It is subject to witness.