James Wiseman Begins Early NBA Draft Preparations, Withdraws From University Of Memphis

The 2020 NBA draft is still six months away but college stars have already started declaring for the draft. James Wiseman is one such hopeful who has decided to withdraw from the University of Memphis to solely prepare for the NBA Draft.

NBA Draft: James Wiseman withdraws from the University of Memphis

James Wiseman with the University of Memphis

James Wiseman played only thrice for the University of Memphis after he was suspended for 12 games due to an ongoing National College Athletic Association (NCAA). With his return slated for January 12, the 18-year-old took to Instagram to announce his latest decision to withdraw from the college team. Wisemen expressed his gratitude for the University through his post admitting that he is ready for the next chapter in his life. Wiseman's freshman season did not pan out the way he had hoped for but the 18-year-old insisted that he had a great time playing for the Tigers and will always cherish the memories at the University of Memphis.

James Wiseman - 2020 NBA draft potential

James Wiseman is averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game for Memphis. Having last played for the University back on November 13, his decision to drop college basketball altogether must have taken the coaches at the University by surprise. According to ESPN, Wiseman left Florida on Thursday and is planning to conduct meetings with several agencies in the coming weeks to decide how to proceed with his preparations for the 2020 NBA draft. Several reports also suggest that Wiseman has already signed with an agent.

NBA experts predict that James Wiseman is going to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft. Several franchises are apparently looking for a rebuild ahead of next season and will surely be watching the 18-year-old's potential ahead of the draft. The 2020 NBA draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

