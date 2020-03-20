Jared Dudley Dunks Continued To Be Celebrated: Lakers Star's Career Stats & Other Records

Jared Dudley has been a journeyman in the NBA. He began his career back in 2007 as he made his NBA debut with Charlotte Bobcats. He further went on to play for Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets before joining the Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The veteran forward has a reputation for stirring up drama while playing in the NBA over a career spanning almost 13 years. This is what Jared Dudley had to say about the Lakers vs Clippers rivalry. Here are some Jared Dudley stats and information on the Jared Dudley Lakers contract.

Jared Dudley on the Clippers-Lakers rivalry: “It’s huge. It’s a good rivalry. It’s a little fun. It’s not like a serious rivalry. It’s not like they they have any banners hanging up. Trust me, I would know, I played for them.” pic.twitter.com/PRmZ6ldmOz — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) March 7, 2020

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Jared Dudley dunk and Jared Dudley stats

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Jared Dudley dunk and Jared Dudley stats

Jared Dudley scores buzzer-beater in the win against Brooklyn Nets

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Jared Dudley Lakers contract

The Jared Dudley Lakers contract runs for a period of one year. The former Nets player, who was a free agent, was signed by the Lakers ahead of the start of the 2019-20 NBA season on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million, according to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. The 34-year-old Dudley averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds on 42.3 per cent shooting for the Brooklyn Nets last season, having started in 25 of 59 games.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

Jared Dudley stats

Fans react to Dudley's comments about Luka Doncic

Jared Dudley can’t be throwing shots with these stats💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/juLGVjfklu — Christian 📐📐📐 (@TMD_FadeZ) January 12, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes