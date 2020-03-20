The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jared Dudley Dunks Continued To Be Celebrated: Lakers Star's Career Stats & Other Records

Basketball News

Take a look at Jared Dudley best dunks and stats. Here's a detailed report of the Lakers' forward exploits in the NBA in a career spanning almost 13 years.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
jared dudley dunk

Jared Dudley has been a journeyman in the NBA. He began his career back in 2007 as he made his NBA debut with Charlotte Bobcats. He further went on to play for Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets before joining the Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The veteran forward has a reputation for stirring up drama while playing in the NBA over a career spanning almost 13 years. This is what Jared Dudley had to say about the Lakers vs Clippers rivalry. Here are some Jared Dudley stats and information on the Jared Dudley Lakers contract.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Jared Dudley dunk and Jared Dudley stats

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Jared Dudley dunk and Jared Dudley stats

Jared Dudley scores buzzer-beater in the win against Brooklyn Nets

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Jared Dudley Lakers contract

The Jared Dudley Lakers contract runs for a period of one year. The former Nets player, who was a free agent, was signed by the Lakers ahead of the start of the 2019-20 NBA season on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million, according to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. The 34-year-old Dudley averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds on 42.3 per cent shooting for the Brooklyn Nets last season, having started in 25 of 59 games.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

Jared Dudley stats 

Fans react to Dudley's comments about Luka Doncic

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE