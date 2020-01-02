Jared Dudley Shuts Down Twitter Troll Who Questions His Role With The Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' small forward Jared Dudley shut down a Twitter troll for questioning his role with the Lakers. The Twitter user tweeted saying that he wanted to know about Jared Dudley's role in the Lakers team. He was indicating that Dudley does not have a big role. However, Dudley responded by letting the troll know his own stats. If the user wanted to know about Jared Dudley's role, Dudley asked him to become the ACC player of the year in his college, play 13 seasons of the NBA, shoot 40% from the three-point range and also be respected by his teammates. Dudley's fans also came to his defence and supported the player on Twitter.

I want Jared Dudley role on the lakers — Lay Low (@D1Dreams__) January 1, 2020

Also read | Lakers' Jared Dudley involved in a HEATED fight with Magic players, ends up getting ejected

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers Jared Dudley shot down a troll on Twitter who questioned his spot with the Lakers

Go be ACC player of the year in college, get drafted 1st rd, play 13 years in the league, shoot 40% from 3 for your career, be we’ll respected by your peers and you might have a chance young fella https://t.co/QKRloBmiJR — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 1, 2020

Also read | LeBron James reveals what he did with his first million-dollar endorsement check from Nike

Jared Dudley has always spoken about his role with the Lakers. As an NBA veteran, he understands that every player has his own role. Dudley has been vocal about competing in the NBA with younger players entering the league every year. NBA reports also believe that Jared Dudley's experience and leadership skills are an asset for the Lakers team. This season, Jared Dudley might win the NBA Championship with the LA Lakers. Currently, the Lakers are leading the Western Conference with a 27-7 win-loss record. Dudley is averaging at 1.5 points for 8.38 minutes played per games.

Also read | Stephen Curry pips LeBron James to 'player of the decade' by prominent US newspaper

Also read | LeBron James turns 35: From Cavaliers to Lakers, here is a look at 'King James' legacy