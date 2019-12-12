The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lakers' Jared Dudley Involved In HEATED Fight With Magic Players, Ends Up Getting Ejected

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers' Jared Dudley was ejected from the Lakers vs Magic game due to a scuffle with the Magic player after coming to Dwight Howard's defence.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' Jared Dudley was ejected from the Lakers vs Magic game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) after a scuffle with the Magic players. Dudley came to Dwight Howard's defence with 7:06 minutes remaining on the clock. Jonathon Isaac fouled Howard below the basket, after which Dudley got into a skirmish with several Magic players. In a post-match interview after the match, Dudley stated that everyone needs to stand up for their people, even if sometimes it results in a hard foul. He was also already frustrated with fouls not being called both ways. Howard also admitted that he played a part in instigating the Magic players. Jared Dudley scored 9 points for the Lakers. 

Also read | NBA: Lakers record best start since 1985-86 season, thanks to LeBron James, Anthony Davis duo

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers' Jared Dudley was ejected from the game after a skirmish with several Orlando Magic players

Also read | Lakers vs Magic: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to 5th straight win

Lakers vs Magic highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers to their fifth straight win

The Lakers had a massive 26-9 lead after Q1, which they extended to a 51-38 by the end of Q2. The Magic were trailing by 24 points in Q2 but managed to come back and tie the score at 71 in Q4 with a three-pointer by Michael Carter-Williams. The Lakers scored the next few points, James assisting on all three of them. Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley scored a three-pointer each. James finished the LA Lakers' 10-0 run with a layup, giving them an 81-71 advantage over the Magic. Issac scored 10 points for the Magic after that, reducing the score difference to 88-83. James took a short rest, after which he returned and shot his only three for the game. The Lakers then had a 94-83 lead. The Lakers limited the Magic to a 19% shooting in Q1, Magic's lowest this NBA season. 

Also read | LeBron James has a list of people who doubted his Lakers move ahead of NBA season

Also read | NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal 2003 LA Lakers record

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST