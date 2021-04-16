Jaylen Brown Breaks Incredible Boston Celtics Franchise Record With 40-pt Haul Vs Lakers

The Boston Celtics kept their hopes of clinching a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference alive, with a thumping win over defending champions Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics clinched a memorable 121-113 win over the Lakers at the Staples Center, who continue to struggle in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The star of the night however was Jaylen Brown, who continues to carry Boston's hopes on his shoulders.

Jaylen Brown record: Celtics star breaks franchise record with epic Lakers haul

Jaylen Brown got to the basket at will on Thursday night as he terrorised the Lakers defence with an insane performance. The 24-year-old hit several 3-pointers, but perhaps most interesting was the touch he showed on his floaters. Brown tossed in several contested shots, including two tough, crucial ones in the final minutes that helped Boston clinch the win. He eventually ended up with 40 points on 17 for 20 shooting. Brown's haul saw him become the first Celtic with a 40-point game on 85% shooting since the NBA merger.

Jaylen Brown tonight:



40 PTS

9 REB

17-20 FG



He is the first Celtic with a 40-point game on 85% shooting since the NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/xBXl6hVpjn — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2021

Brown has been in sublime form this season and has been one of the key reasons as to why the Boston Celtics have sustained their playoff hopes. The 24-year-old is averaging 24.3 points per game this year, along with 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. The Jaylen Brown stats are particularly impressive considering the Celtics have struggled for form and injuries throughout the season. Boston have now won five games in a row and will take on the Golden State Warriors next up, who have also returned to winning ways as they make a final push for the playoffs.

NBA scores today: Bucks, Warriors clinch important wins

The Milwaukee Bucks made it three wins in three with a thumping win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Bucks are now only three games behind leaders Philadelphia 76ers, as they take the conference title challenge to the wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have his best game, but the likes of Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez stepped up to hand Milwaukee the win. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors made it four consecutive wins after a comfortable win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Steph Curry scored more than 30 points for the ninth consecutive game, helping the Warriors to a 119-101 win as they continue their playoff charge. The Phoenix Suns, also clinched their fourth consecutive win, as they reduced leaders Utah Jazz's advantage to just one game after their victory over the Sacramento Kings. Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker combined for 49 points as Phoenix consolidated a 122-114 win.

(Image Courtesy: Celtics Twitter)