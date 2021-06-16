Jayson Tatum Commits To Play For Team USA At 2020 Tokyo Olympics

After having a career year at Boston Celtics this year, Jayson Tatum has decided that he is going to represent Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Despite playing the best basketball of his career, Tatum and the Celtics could not make it past the first round as they lost 4-1 to the mighty Brooklyn Nets. He was a part of the 2019 FIBA World Cup squad but could not make an appearance as he suffered from an ankle injury. USA lost to France in the quarter-finals that year and finished 7th which is their worst ever finish at a World Cup. They will now be hoping to better that performance with a gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has committed to playing for USA Basketball at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/Z2md4bqd8z — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2021

2020 Summer Olympics: Team USA

Jayson Tatum will be joined by Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Golden States Warriors forward Draymond Green as both the players have officially committed to play for the USA. Tatum will come into the Olympics after a phenomenal year where he averaged 26.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 4.3 APG which are all career-high for him. His inclusion in the Olympic team will be a big boost to Team USA who will be looking to win their 16th Gold medal this year.

Sources: Among the invitations USA Basketball has made for inclusion on the 12-man Olympic roster, there’s optimism that Coach Gregg Popovich will get commitments from Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

Portland's Damian Lillard is another player who performed brilliantly this year. His iconic 55-point performance left everyone dumbstruck as he went on to make 12 three-pointers in the game which is a Playoff high. His ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the court will be key for the team at the Tokyo Olympics. Draymond Green has also committed to play for Team USA. The former DPOY was part of the team at the Rio Olympics and has loads of experience which will be useful for the team in the latter half of the tournament.

The Boomers' biggest Olympic gold medal threat, Team USA, are assembling a strong roster for the Tokyo Games. Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green have all committed. Australia play warm-up games vs USA in Las Vegas on July 12 and 16. 🏀https://t.co/e7vh703cgq — Matt Logue (@mattlogue7) June 16, 2021

Olympics Basketball and Team USA's success

As reported by The Athletic, Team USA's training campaign will start on July 6 in Las Vegas, but with the NBA finals being played from July 22 it is possible that many big names could be expected to miss the camp and even miss out on the Olympics after a long season. Team USA is one of the most successful teams in Olympics basketball with 18 medals and they will be hoping to continue their amazing run in the Olympic games this year by winning a 4th consecutive gold medal.

Image Credits: NBA/Twitter