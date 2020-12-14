Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell Banter On Celtic Star's 'still Growing' Height On Twitter

Apparently, Jayson Tatum's height has become a point of concern for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz star quotes a tweet about Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talking about Tatum's height, which is apparently 6'10" now. Mitchell, knowing that 22-year-old Tatum is now 6'8", called them out for lying on Twitter.

Also read | Donovan Mitchell's UNO doubt while playing with family turns into heated Twitter debate

Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell discuss the former's ever-growing height on Twitter

Bruh why are we lying like this @jaytatum0 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oNyO0VKcZa — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 14, 2020

Bro this my 4th year being “19” I’m still growing 🤣🤣 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 14, 2020

😭😭😭😭 I’m crying rn!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 14, 2020

Recently, Brad Stevens spoke about Tatum's height, which has fans discussing the matter on Twitter. While some spoke about how the NBA should watch out, many were aware Tatum is really 6'8". "Bruh why are we lying like this," Mitchell asked on Twitter, tagging Tatum for an answer.

"Bro this my 4th year being “19” I’m still growing,: Tatum replied. In response, all Mitchell could do was cry, letting Tatum know of the same. Tatum is currently one of Celtics' key players, averaged 23.4 points per game, shooting an impressive 40.3% from the three-point range. On the other hand, Mitchell led the Jazz to their playoff appearance, pushing the Denver Nuggets-Jazz Round 1 series to seven games.

Also read | Jayson Tatum's nostalgia comes full circle with LeBron James' prophecy, Larry Hughes link

Jayson Tatum height (feet) and weight: 6′ 8″ and 95kg

Jayson Tatum age: 22

Jayson Tatum Celtics contract, Mitchell's Jazz contract

Free Agency extensions



Jayson Tatum - 5-years, $195 mil

Donovan Mitchell - 5 years, $195 mil

De’Aaron Fox - 5 years, $163 mil

Bam Adebayo - 5 years, $163 mil

Brandon Ingram - 5 years, $158 mil



Bag secured. 💰 pic.twitter.com/hyovTUio2Y — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) November 24, 2020

The Celtics extended their contract with Jayson Tatum, while the Jazz did the same with Mitchell. Both Mitchell and Tatum signed max rookie extensions worth $195 million, lasting five years. Tatum, the No 3 pick in 2017, averaged a career-high 23.4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.4 steals last season, even increasing his three-point attempt rate to 3.9 per game. Mitchell also averaged 24 points. 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists – all career-highs.

Also read | NBA free agency extensions: Jayson Tatum, Mitchell bag most expensive $195 million deals

Donovan Mitchell rookie max extension



Contract vs. the max he could earn



20/21 $28.1 ➡️$33.7

21/22 $30.4➡️$36.4

22/23 $32.6 ➡️$39.1

23/24 $34.8 ➡️$41.8

24/25 $37.1 ➡️$44.5



Total $163 ➡️ $195.6 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2020

Also read | Donovan Mitchell jumps into his pool after signing his $195 million contract extension

(Image credits: AP)