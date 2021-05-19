Last Updated:

Jayson Tatum Had Interesting Things To Say About Childhood Friend Beal After Play-in Game

After the Boston Celtics' 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards in the play-in game, Jayson Tatum shared why he never wanted to lose to Bradley Beal.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum, with his 50 points, propelled the Boston Celtics into the NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-100, who will have another chance to secure a playoff spot on Thursday (Friday IST) vs the Indiana Pacers. Though many expected the Celtics to win, fans were excited about the Jayson Tatum-Bradley Beal showdown – childhood friends who remained close throughout the years, which made it to the Wizards vs Celtics highlights .

Tatum talks about Beal over NBA play-in tournament results

It is well known that Jayston Tatum and Beal are good friends, both excited about facing each other for the play-in. Tatum excelled during the game, dropping 50 points to carry his team. After the game, however, Tatum had some things to say about his friend, who had 22 points during the encounter. 

"I didn't want to lose to Brad - I'm not gonna hear *that* for the rest of my career," Tatum said. Beal, on the other hand, was praising Tatum and calling him a "special talent". As per the Wizards icon, he has known Tatum was special since he was in diapers. 

Wizards vs Celtics highlights

Looking at the last few regular-season games, the Celtics had few chances to beat the Wizards, seemingly in red hot form. However, Tatum seemed to dominate completely, scoring 32 of his 50 points in the second half. Kemba Walker had 29 points. "I know that my teammates, I've earned their respect. I've earned the respect of the guys I play against," he said. "I believe in myself. That's all that matters". 

For the Wizards, Beal scored 22 points, while Russell Westbrook had 20 points and 14 rebounds. "We couldn't find it. We couldn't find the basket," head coach Scott Brooks said of the team's shooting, which was 3-for-21 from the deep.  "We haven't shot well all year long but we're not a 3-for-21 shooting team". 

The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, out with his wrist surgery. Tatum, on his end, did not let the team feel his absence. 

"We just didn't do what we were supposed to do," Westbrook admitted. 

Celtics vs Nets schedule

Now with their play-in game out of the way, the Celtics are headed to face the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1. As of now, the schedule for only Game 1 has been revealed. The Celtics vs Nets schedule will begin on Saturday, May 22, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, May 23, 5:30 AM IST) at the Barclays Center. 

(Image credits: AP)

