Jayson Tatum Misses Out On $25 Million Bonus Because Of Paul George; Details Inside

As the NBA Playoffs 2021 continue, the league announced the All-NBA Team 2021. MVP Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were leading in the voting, while some stars – Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker – were left out. Paul George, who made the All-NBA Third Team, was voted for as a forward, and not as a guard. As a result, Boston Celtics icon Jayson Tatum has apparently missed out on $25 million.

As per the votes received, Tatum got 69 voting points. While they were more voting points than Kyrie Irving (61 for All-NBA third-team) as a guard, Paul George was voted as a forward 89 times. That gave him the last slot as a forward, and the spot as a guard went to Kyrie Irving.

The fact that Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum missed out on $33 million tonight because of media voting seems utterly ridiculous. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 16, 2021

While the position of a player might not matter much, it does when it includes $25 million. According to reports, it could cost Tatum the money during the four years on his rookie-scale contract extension, and before player option (which might be declined). If Tatum (and Donovan Mitchell) were to make the All-NBA team, they would apparently be earning over $30 million extra.

All-NBA team 2021

First team

Guard – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Guard – Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks): 55-41-4-402

Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward – Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Centre – Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Second team

Guard – Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Guard – Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Forward – Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Forward – LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Centre – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Third team

Guard – Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Guard – Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Forward – Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Forward – Paul George, LA Clippers

Centre – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

So Kyrie Irving, who skipped NBA games to attend a birthday party and a political fundraiser, gets enough media votes to make an all NBA team while young stars who represent the league exceptionally well - like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker - aren’t voted in? https://t.co/eOz2ZhJTX6 — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) June 16, 2021

Jayson Tatum net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jayson Tatum's net worth is around $25 million. The Celtics star has earned his fortune in the NBA, along with some endorsement deals. He signed a deal with Nike's Jordan brand in 2019.

