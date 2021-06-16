Last Updated:

Jayson Tatum Misses Out On $25 Million Bonus Because Of Paul George; Details Inside

As LA Clippers icon Paul George received more votes as a guard, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will be the one losing out on around $25 million.

As the NBA Playoffs 2021 continue, the league announced the All-NBA Team 2021. MVP Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were leading in the voting, while some stars – Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker – were left out. Paul George, who made the All-NBA Third Team, was voted for as a forward, and not as a guard. As a result, Boston Celtics icon Jayson Tatum has apparently missed out on $25 million. 

As per the votes received, Tatum got 69 voting points. While they were more voting points than Kyrie Irving (61 for All-NBA third-team) as a guard, Paul George was voted as a forward 89 times. That gave him the last slot as a forward, and the spot as a guard went to Kyrie Irving. 

While the position of a player might not matter much, it does when it includes $25 million. According to reports, it could cost Tatum the money during the four years on his rookie-scale contract extension, and before player option (which might be declined). If Tatum (and Donovan Mitchell) were to make the All-NBA team, they would apparently be earning over $30 million extra. 

All-NBA team 2021

First team

  • Guard – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Guard – Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks): 55-41-4-402
  • Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Forward – Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
  • Centre – Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Second team

  • Guard – Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Guard – Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Forward – Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Forward – LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Centre – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Third team

  • Guard – Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Guard – Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
  • Forward – Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
  • Forward – Paul George, LA Clippers
  • Centre – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jayson Tatum's net worth is around $25 million. The Celtics star has earned his fortune in the NBA, along with some endorsement deals. He signed a deal with Nike's Jordan brand in 2019. 

Disclaimer: The above Jayson Tatum net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Jayson Tatum Instagram)

