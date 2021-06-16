Jayson Tatum Misses Out On $25 Million Bonus Because Of Paul George; Details Inside

Quick links:

As the NBA Playoffs 2021 continue, the league announced the All-NBA Team 2021. MVP Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were leading in the voting, while some stars – Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker – were left out. Paul George, who made the All-NBA Third Team, was voted for as a forward, and not as a guard. As a result, Boston Celtics icon Jayson Tatum has apparently missed out on $25 million.
As per the votes received, Tatum got 69 voting points. While they were more voting points than Kyrie Irving (61 for All-NBA third-team) as a guard, Paul George was voted as a forward 89 times. That gave him the last slot as a forward, and the spot as a guard went to Kyrie Irving.
The fact that Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum missed out on $33 million tonight because of media voting seems utterly ridiculous.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 16, 2021
While the position of a player might not matter much, it does when it includes $25 million. According to reports, it could cost Tatum the money during the four years on his rookie-scale contract extension, and before player option (which might be declined). If Tatum (and Donovan Mitchell) were to make the All-NBA team, they would apparently be earning over $30 million extra.
So Kyrie Irving, who skipped NBA games to attend a birthday party and a political fundraiser, gets enough media votes to make an all NBA team while young stars who represent the league exceptionally well - like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker - aren’t voted in? https://t.co/eOz2ZhJTX6— Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) June 16, 2021
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jayson Tatum's net worth is around $25 million. The Celtics star has earned his fortune in the NBA, along with some endorsement deals. He signed a deal with Nike's Jordan brand in 2019.