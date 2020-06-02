Jayson Tatum Set To Be Offered 'maximum' Contract By Boston Celtics: Report

As the NBA season remains suspended, there are reports about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum being offered a better contract. There is a possibility that the Jayson Tatum contract with the Celtics will be changed into a Jayson Tatum maximum contract after the 2019-20 season ends. The Jayson Tatum rookie contract will end next year.

Jayson Tatum contract: Tatum to receive offer for a maximum contract next season?

Tatum will become a free agent after his four-year rookie contract with the Celtics ends. Currently, the contract is in its third year. This year, Tatum was supposed to make $7.8 million before the contract was suspended. Any deal the Celtics want to sign with the forward will be finalized next year.

While reports state that the contract will be affected by the new salary cap, it will be similar to Ben Simmons and Jamal Murray's 5-year, $170 million contracts. However, those were signed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the league and halted all activities.

If the Celtics and Tatum agree for a maximum contract, they will reportedly have less to spend on other players. They are currently committed to pay Kemba Walker $36 million next year, who will have a $37.6 million player option in 2022-23. Jaylen Brown also signed an extension last summer. He will be in the second year of their four-year extension, which is set to earn him a total of $103 million.

The year Tatum is available to sign a maximum contract, the Celtics will have to pay him $25 million. Marcus Smart will also earn $14 million next year. As per reports, if the contract is similar to Simmons or Murray's, Tatum should receive around $30 million the first year. However, the reduced salary cap can bring the number down to $27 million.

Even then, the Celtics will be paying four players $92 million next year. This is excluding Gordon Hayward, who has the option of becoming a free agent next year. If the team wants to re-sign Hayward, they could be looking at a $115-120 million contract. If this happens, the team could be over the NBA salary cap with just five players next year.

Tatum is currently one of the Celtics best players, averaging 23.6 points and 7.1 rebounds this season while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point line. The 22-year-old has played with the Celtics for three years, recently scored his career-high of 41 points while playing the Los Angeles Lakers. Tatum is considered one of the best young players in the NBA and has been seen capable of leading the Celtics to the playoffs.

