Jazz Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Boston Celtics will take on Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in what promises to be an exciting clash in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the TD Garden and will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 17. Here's a look at where to watch the Jazz vs Celtics live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

NBA standings latest: Jazz vs Celtics prediction and preview

The Utah Jazz are atop the Western Conference Standings despite their patchy form in recent times. Jazz have won only five of their last 10 games, but still have a two-game advantage over nearest challengers, the Phoenix Suns, due to their headstart when both the LA Clippers and the Lakers slipped up. Utah clinched a routine 114-99 win over the Houston Rockets in their first game of the second half but were rolled over by the Golden State Warriors in the last game, losing 131-119. Rudy Gobert accounted for an insane 28 rebound, 24 points haul, but couldn't help the toppers clinch a win over Steph Curry & co.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out, clinching an all-important win over the Houston Rockets. The Celtics have been far from their best this season and find themselves at fifth in the East, with a 20-18 record. Since their defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston have won five of their six games, with the defeat to the Brooklyn Nets being the only blemish in their record. Against the Rockets, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were at their very best, combining for 47 points in a 134-107 win. Despite being at home, the Jazz will be favourites at TD Garden and will look to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday night. The Celtics meanwhile will hope to keep the Western Conference leaders at bay, with a win.

Jazz vs Celtics team news: Injured and doubtful players

Utah Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (out)

Udoka Azubuike (out) Boston Celtics: Romeo Langford (out)

Jazz vs Celtics team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert Boston Celtics: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson

NBA live stream: Where to watch Jazz vs Celtics live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Jazz vs Celtics live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 17.

(Image Courtesy: Jazz, Celtics Twitter)