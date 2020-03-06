Jazz Vs Celtics Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Match Live, Team News

Utah Jazz take on Boston Celtics in an NBA regular-season game on Friday night (Saturday 6:30 AM IST) at the TD Garden, Boston. Jazz are currently fifth in the Western Conference table. Boston Celtics, meanwhile, are third in the Eastern Conference standings. Here are the Jazz vs Celtics live streaming details.

Join us tomorrow at 6 PM to cheer on the Jazz as they take on the @celtics at our official watch party, brought to you by @CoorsLight.



📍 1570 Newpark Blvd D5

Park City, UT 84098#CoorsLightWatchParty pic.twitter.com/NXfKeZLX59 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 5, 2020

Jazz vs Celtics live streaming: How to watch Jazz vs Celtics live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the game using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Jazz vs Celtics live streaming.

Jazz vs Celtics live streaming: How to watch Jazz vs Celtics live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Jazz vs Celtics live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Jazz vs Celtics live streaming: Jazz vs Celtics live telecast in India

The NBA games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Jazz vs Celtics live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten 2 at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Jazz vs Celtics live streaming: Preview

Utah Jazz come into the clash after boasting of a 6-4 win-loss record in their last ten games. They will look to continue their three-match winning streak when the two teams meet at the TD Garden on Friday (Saturday IST). The Jazz won their last game against the New York Knicks (112-104). Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell dominated the proceedings for the Jazz. They will hope that the duo can repeat a similar performance against the Celtics. The Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (112-106) in their last game. Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye put in impressive shifts for the Celtics.

Jazz vs Celtics live streaming: Injury news

Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss

Nigel Williams-Goss Celtics: Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Kemba Walker

