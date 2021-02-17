Jazz Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz will take on division rivals Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 18. Here's a look at how to watch Jazz vs Clippers live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Jazz vs Clippers prediction and preview

The Utah Jazz have been the team to beat in the NBA this season and they find themselves at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 23-5 record. Jazz have won nine of their last 10 games, including their last eight in a row. Utah defeated the Philadelphia 76ers last time out, with Jordan Clarkson scoring 40 points, while Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell chipped in with 20 and 24 points each. The Jazz had defeated the Clippers the last time these two teams faced off in January, with a 106-100 win at home.

Young fellas stepped it up.



📊 Standout stat lines vs Miami. pic.twitter.com/pFJKjfpNvc — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 16, 2021

The Clippers have slipped to third in the Western Conference standings with a 21-8 record. The franchise has won the last four games in a row and with seven wins in the last 10 games, look in good form before hosting the Jazz. Tyronn Lue's men defeated last year's NBA finalists Miami Heat last time out, registering a comfortable 125-118 win at home. Marcus Morris Sr starred for the hosts scoring 32 points, with Ivica Zubac and Lou Williams chipping in with handy contributions to seal the win. Utah's form marks them as favourites ahead of the clash at the Staples Center, but the Clippers will hope for a win to close the gap on the top spot in the Western Conference standings.

Jazz vs Clippers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley (out)

Mike Conley (out) Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George (out), Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum (day-to-day)

Jazz vs Clippers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka

Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

NBA Live stream: How to watch Jazz vs Clippers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Jazz vs Clippers live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 18.

(Image Courtesy: Clippers, Jazz Twitter)