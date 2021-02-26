Jazz Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Miami Heat will meet the Utah Jazz after their four-game winning streak. Jimmy Butler, finally picking up the pace, is determined to help his team to improve their place on the table. "He's our leader," Goran Dragic said about Butler, aware that the team needs him. As Butler missed multiple games this season, the team slipped ot the bottom of the tabel.

"That was a quintessential Jimmy game," Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, said after their 116-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. Butler posted game-high 10 assists along with his 27 points. Goran Dragic, who missed nine games, only just returned. Tyler Herro might return as well.

Butler leads the Heat with 19.5 points per game, followed by Bam Adebayo. Herro comes in third, scoring 16.9 points per game.

The Jazz, who last beat the Heat earlier this month, will look to extend their winning streak. "We know our shots are not always going to fall," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said, adding that they still have to chance every chance.

Jazz vs Heat live stream: How to watch Jazz vs Heat live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Friday, February 26, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, February 27, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Jazz vs Heat TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Sun, AT&T Sportsnet and NBA League Pass.

Jazz vs Heat team news

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro – Out, hip

Avery Bradley – Out, calf

Meyers Leonard – Out for the season, shoulder

Utah Jazz

Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle

Jazz vs Heat prediction

The Utah Jazz will edge past the Miami Heat.

NBA standings

The Utah Jazz are currently leading the NBA table with a 26-6 win-loss record. The Los Angeles Clippers follow with 23 wins and 11 losses. The LA Lakers have slipped to third place with a 22-11 record, currently on a losing streak. The Miami Heat have found themselves on the bottom half of the Eastern Conference table, currently occupying the tenth spot with 15 wins and 17 losses. The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards follow.

(Image credits: Utah Jazz Instagram )